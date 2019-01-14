A Perfectly Customized Cabin in Montana



Photo: Joseph Hilliard

“We like the look of the consistent-diameter milled log packages. We were able to design and create the exact space we envisioned, including taking advantage of the slope of our mountainside,” explains Jeff. “Our kitchen, dining and living areas flow together, and the stairways frame the high back wall. We also added a walk-out basement to the standard cabin design, which allowed more living space inside and out.”

The living spaces flow out onto upper and lower covered porches that run the whole length of their cabin. Jeff says they use the upper covered porch the most because they love the view toward the valley. “We think it is a great use of all the square footage,” Malea adds.

In the bathroom, function meets beauty with custom flooring and a specially designed shower space. The floor was poured concrete that the couple stained and polished by hand. “It is durable, beautiful and cost effective,” says Jeff, who also hung the room’s drywall and installed the plumbing. It took Malea some time to find just the right fixtures, but the square showerhead perfectly enhances the space they envisioned.

Jeff and Malea Higgins adore the Montana landscape — so much so they pulled up their Indiana roots and moved to the beautiful Bitterroot Valley. The views, the wildlife, the people – they love everything about Big Sky Country, so the Higgins settled in the mountains above Stevensville, a sleepy little hamlet that just happens to be recognized as the first permanent settlement in the state. “We chose this property because it had the right combination of existing buildings, a perfect spot for our cabin, a fantastic view and an affordable price,” said Jeff.With property in hand, it was time to decide what kind of home would suit it. A log cabin fit the bill perfectly, so to put this plan into action, they contacted the company now known as Montana Custom Log Homes, Inc., located in nearby Victor, Montana, to help them design and construct their new dream cabin. They liked the plans and the flexibility the company offered and felt that their customer service was superior to other companies with whom they had spoken.Jeff and Malea completed the majority of the interior finish work themselves. They stained the log walls first, then set to work on the rest of the cabin. To separate the dining area and kitchen, Jeff finished the back of the hickory base cabinets with a distinct corrugated-metal half-wall to add flash and complement the stainless-steel appliances Malea prefers. Jeff then crafted the kitchen countertops out of pine, staining and sealing them to enhance and protect the beauty of the wood. For the flooring they decided on a dark-stained laminate that was durable and waterproof, so it could stand up to the Montana elements. “We stained the trim to match the flooring and added small shelves above the windows to contrast with the light logs and show them off,” explains Malea. “We love the long logs, so we used open shelving in the kitchen to make them more visible.”The mountains of Montana provided all the inspiration Malea and Jeff needed to complete the cabin’s exterior and decorate their space. They found a concrete company in nearby Hamilton to manufacture the perfect color for the foundation. They applied the faux stone to the perimeter, then built a patio off the front door to accentuate their handiwork. For the cabin’s rustic decor, which features pops of red throughout, Malea scoured local and online sources and, in the process, found the perfect accents for the log stair treads to complete their bear theme.Built from their heart with love, this small cabin is a shining star in Montana’s Big Sky.

Square Footage: 1,906

Bedrooms: 2 (including loft)

Bathrooms: 1

Log Provider: Montana Custom Log Homes, Inc.

The detailed rock work and freshly stained logs shine in the last light above the Bitterroot Valley. The porch and accent lights welcome friends inside.

Photo: Joseph Hilliard Photo: Joseph Hilliard

The elk horn chandelier provides ambient light for the vaulted living room space. The posted rafters help define the loft sleeping area and keeps the cabin's open feeling.

A wood-burning stove, tucked into a corner of the room, warms the small space and fills it with old-fashioned charm. Fire-resistant tile was installed below the appliance to keep the resilient laminate flooring safe from embers. The kitchen's hickory base cabinets tie together the dark floor and honey-stained log walls to create a cozy, cohesive look. Open shelving keeps the top light and airy. Jeff handmade, stained and sealed the pine countertops, providing a perfect companion to the high shine of the stainless-steel sink and appliances.

The log table and chairs were crafted in Bitterroot Valley, and Jeff considers them a "perfect addition to the cabin." The chocolate-toned water-based stain for the trim on the doors and windows, coupled with coordinating light switches and outlet covers, provide contrast to the honey colored walls.

The master bedroom is a combination of drywall and log walls. The window above the bed lets in light without taking away usable wall space. The side window highlights the view of the valley below.

The lower level houses a living space, laundry, storage and mechanical room. Jeff built the sliding barn door himself, clear-coating the pine boards for a natural look. The 12-inch log stair stringer and half-log treads allowed Malea to decorate with small rugs that echo her "bear theme" in every room.

A side view of both covered porches, the walkout basement and the lower patio shows the versatility of the small plan.

The upper deck is where the Higgins spend most of their time. It shows off the darker exterior stain from Perma-Chink Systems called "Sequoia." Jeff used it on the deck boards, logs and railings and on the tongue and groove porch ceiling to create a cohesive look.