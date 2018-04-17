5 Opulent Log and Timber Frame Bathrooms

Our readers' five favorite log and timber bathrooms are overflowing with opulent amenities and practical design ideas. Let the beauty of these lavish lavs soak in.
Coventry Log Homes
The vanity’s soft blue-gray finish may be an unexpected twist in a log home, but it totally works against the natural wood tones of this bathroom’s pine walls. Hammered-copper vessel sinks are a rich, homey alternative to white porcelain, while the shower’s large-format tiles not only add a modern edge, they make it easier to keep the grout fresh.