Log Home Road Trip: Georgia

See why the Peach State is so ripe with log home possibilities!
With Georgia on our minds and log homes in our hearts, we took a tour through the Peach State and found it offers an intoxicating blend of cosmopolitan cities, genteel antebellum hamlets and rustic homesteads. Headquartering such global powerhouses as UPS, Home Depot and Coca-Cola, it also contains several of the log home industry’s leading innovators, not to mention historic sites and gorgeous gardens. Whether you drive, bike or hike around the “empire state of the south,” be sure to incorporate these noteworthy stops along your Log Home Road Trip.
LaFayette Road and Brotherton Road,
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
A tiny log cabin played a huge role on the Chickamauga Battlefield. On September 20, 1863, Lieutenant General James Longstreet moved his men into this area to take advantage of a weak spot in Union General George Thomas’s line — a maneuver regarded as “the breakthrough.” Assembling his army at the site, Longstreet relied on his secret weapon — Tom Brotherton — a Confederate officer who lived in the cabin and knew the topographic features of the area intimately, helping to thwart the Union’s chances for victory. This reproduction of the cabin is on display, along with a monument field to explore.
Photo: Courtesy Toccoa Riverside Restaurant
8055 Aska Road,
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
706-632-7891
If your Log Home Road Trip takes an aquatic turn and you find yourself along the banks of the scenic Toccoa River, stop in for a bite at this rustic waterfront eatery. Fresh fish is the specialty, but diners also rave about the selection of salads. No matter what entrée you order, it comes with a side of tranquil views and fresh mountain air.
2959 McCormick Hwy., Lincolnton, GA 30817
Popular with anglers and boaters, this park is located on the western shore of 71,100-acre Clarks Hill Lake, one of the largest lakes in the Southeast. Named for the frontiersman who led pioneers during the Revolutionary War, a log cabin replica of the Clark home displays furniture and tools circa 1780. Visitors also can view the graves of Clark and his wife, Hannah. The park is open weekends April through November. Rental cottages dot the lake’s shore, and the spacious campground is nestled into the forest.
Photo: Courtesy Satterwhite Log Homes
14378 Highway 515 N.
Ellijay, GA 30536
800-918-6881
satterwhiteloghomes.com
facebook.com/SLHeasterndivision
Now that you’ve taken a look at some of the amazing attractions Georgia has to offer, can you picture yourself living here? Satterwhite Log Homes just might be able to help you with that with a Road Trip stop to Mountain Laurel — an exquisite log house that serves as the Texas based manufacturer’s East Coast headquarters. Much more than an office, this is a true show home, designed and furnished to allow you to envision life in the Blue Ridge or anywhere else in the southeast. General manager Ron Lomonaco and office manager Cindy McClure are on hand to show you around and, just maybe, welcome you home.