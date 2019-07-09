Log Home Road Trip: Georgia

With Georgia on our minds and log homes in our hearts, we took a tour through the Peach State and found it offers an intoxicating blend of cosmopolitan cities, genteel antebellum hamlets and rustic homesteads. Headquartering such global powerhouses as UPS, Home Depot and Coca-Cola, it also contains several of the log home industry’s leading innovators, not to mention historic sites and gorgeous gardens. Whether you drive, bike or hike around the “empire state of the south,” be sure to incorporate these noteworthy stops along your Log Home Road Trip.

1. Attractions and Adventure

1. Brotherton Cabin

LaFayette Road and Brotherton Road,

Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742



A tiny log cabin played a huge role on the Chickamauga Battlefield. On September 20, 1863, Lieutenant General James Longstreet moved his men into this area to take advantage of a weak spot in Union General George Thomas’s line — a maneuver regarded as “the breakthrough.” Assembling his army at the site, Longstreet relied on his secret weapon — Tom Brotherton — a Confederate officer who lived in the cabin and knew the topographic features of the area intimately, helping to thwart the Union’s chances for victory. This reproduction of the cabin is on display, along with a monument field to explore.

2. Lover’s Oak & Lanier’s Oak Lover’s Oak: 828 Albany St., Brunswick, GA 31520 Lanier’s Oak: Intersection of U.S. Highway 17/GA25, Brunswick, GA 31520 According to local lore, The Lover’s Oak is the site where Native American braves and their maidens met. Estimated to be more than 900 years old, the tree’s trunk is about 13 feet in diameter and it branches into 10 limbs each measuring 12 to 30 inches around. Not far away, another giant oak serves as the site where acclaimed Georgian poet, Sidney Lanier, once relaxed by the edge of the marsh, inspiring his work, “The Marshes of the Glynn.” Whether you’re familiar with Lanier’s work or not, the majestic tree is worth a stop, and a photo op.

3. The Alpine Town of Helen

Helenga.org Though it has a permanent population of less than 500, Helen, Georgia, just happens to be the third most visited city in the state. A stop in Helen is akin to taking a mini-trip to an Alpine village. Filled with colorful timber-framed buildings and Bavarian charm, we can’t choose just one site to visit. Fortunately, the town is only 2.1 square miles, so taking it all in is a breeze. Stroll the cobblestone roads, peek in the quaint shops and enjoy authentic German fare — especially during Oktoberfest!



Photo: Geoff L. Johnson 4. State Botanical Garden of Georgia 2450 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605 exploregeorgia.com

The 313-acre State Botanical Garden of Georgia is a true treasure for residents and visitors alike. Numerous themed display gardens, including the Flower Garden, the International Garden, the Heritage Garden, the Shade Garden and others showcase a wide variety of flowering plants and trees while also serving as an exceptional sanctuary for many species of birds. Over five miles of nature trails and the Alice Hand Callaway Visitor Center & Conservatory make this Road Trip stop a true nature-lover’s paradise.

5. Uncle Remus Museum 214 S. Oak St.,

Eatonton, GA 31024 706-485-6856 uncleremusmuseum.org

Author Joel Chandler Harris’ enduring characters come to life at the Uncle Remus Museum, housed in a fitting log cabin setting. Through storytelling, informative tours and dioramas illustrating the famous Uncle Remus characters, such as Br’er Rabbit, the center strives to educate visitors about the life and work of this local writer’s formative years, including his apprenticeship at Turnwold Plantation where he was captivated by the folktales the plantation’s slaves shared with him, which he, in turn, shared with the world.

Photo: Courtesy Georgia Department of Economic Development 6. Ocmulgee National Monument & Park 1207 Emery Hwy.,

Macon, GA 31217 478-752-8257

Exploregeorgia.org



Though log homes have a long heritage in the United States, they seem like relative newcomers compared to this prehistoric Native American site. Many different cultures occupied this land for thousands of years. One of the largest archeological digs ever conducted in this country occurred here at Ocmulgee, where they unearthed hundreds of thousands of artifacts, including pottery, arrowheads, stone tools, pipes, jewelry, seeds, bones and more. It was discovered that the Earth Lodge floor, buried within the constructed mound (created to elevate the native elite), is original and was carbon dated to the year 1015. Today, the park is a fascinating part of Georgia’s ancient past, as well as a picturesque place to wile away an afternoon.

Photo: sujatravel.com 7. Fort King George 302 McIntosh Road SE, Darleen, GA 31305 912-437-4470 gastateparks.org/FortKingGeorge

2. Dining and Shopping

1. Toccoa Riverside Restaurant 8055 Aska Road,

Blue Ridge, GA 30513 706-632-7891 toccoariversiderestaurant.com

If your Log Home Road Trip takes an aquatic turn and you find yourself along the banks of the scenic Toccoa River, stop in for a bite at this rustic waterfront eatery. Fresh fish is the specialty, but diners also rave about the selection of salads. No matter what entrée you order, it comes with a side of tranquil views and fresh mountain air.

2. Bear Claw Vineyards 2281 Tennis Court Road

Blue Ridge, GA 30513 706-223-3750 bearclawvineyards.com

Proprietors Kevin and Michelle Swim found that relocating from the concrete jungle of Atlanta to the bucolic Blue Ridge not only afforded peace of mind, it also was a prime spot for a business opportunity. With its cool mountain climate and rich soil, the land was the perfect place to produce exceptional wine. Signature reds and whites are available for your shopping pleasure. Try the Chardonnay, which has the essence of the state fruit: peaches.

3. Stay and Play

1. Elijah Clark State Park 2959 McCormick Hwy., Lincolnton, GA 30817 gastateparks.org/ElijahClark

Popular with anglers and boaters, this park is located on the western shore of 71,100-acre Clarks Hill Lake, one of the largest lakes in the Southeast. Named for the frontiersman who led pioneers during the Revolutionary War, a log cabin replica of the Clark home displays furniture and tools circa 1780. Visitors also can view the graves of Clark and his wife, Hannah. The park is open weekends April through November. Rental cottages dot the lake’s shore, and the spacious campground is nestled into the forest.

2. Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant

35 Andrea Lane,

Lakemont, GA 30552 lakerabunhotel.com/about_us.html

800-398-5134 For nearly a century, this Georgia treasure has welcomed travelers from across the country and around the world. In 2008, preservationists carefully restored the site to its original glory (you won’t find any TVs or telephones in the guestrooms here!), retaining the look and feel of its historic roots. The result is an elegant-yet-relaxed atmosphere that encourages guests to get back to nature and talk to each other the old-fashioned way — face to face.



3. Blue Ridge Treehouse at Bear Claw Vineyards 2555 Tennis Court Road, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 706-223-3750 blueridgetreehouse.com

Feel like a kid again as you sleep among the treetops overlooking a working vineyard and take in breathtaking, sweeping views of the Blue Ridge from a grown-up getaway designed and built by DIY Network’s Treehouse Guys. Located at Bear Claw Vineyards (Stop #10), you’ll feel like civilization is a distant memory; however, the town of Blue Ridge is less than four miles away, so you can enjoy nature and still be close to downtown shops, restaurants and activities.

4. Log Home Companies