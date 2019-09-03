This Log Home Renovation Is a Mix of Old and New

An older home was already on site when Bob and Sue Grajewski purchased it. They made more room for themselves and visiting family with a log addition.



Home Details

Square Footage: 6,000 (including original house, addition and carriage house living space)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5 Full

Builder: Kenneth T. Parsons Construction, LLC

When Sue and Bob Grajewski bought their land in western North Carolina, it came with a cramped mid-century Dutch Colonial. The style wasn’t exactly what the couple had in mind — they envisioned a log home on the spot and started to clear the land around the existing house. Much to their surprise and delight, as the trees came down, they discovered the site also came with a knock-out view. Now they can sit on the covered porch of their log home and look out over the Blue Ridge mountains. “The sunsets are so beautiful,” Bob says wistfully. “The sky is an explosion of colors behind mountains that turn dozens of shades of blue.”The Grajewskis fell in the love with the 70-acre property, which is close enough to their primary home to make frequent trips there easy. Sue grew up nearby: Her ancestors helped found the local Baptist church that they now attend. They work the land, growing Fraser fir on 50 acres and hay on the remaining 20.Though the acreage is spacious, the original house was not. With just a living room, dining room, dated kitchen and bedrooms upstairs, it wasn’t large enough for the couple to gather their grown children and their families.The Grajewskis knew a log home would look perfect on the site, but they weren’t sure they wanted to demolish the existing house and start from scratch.They didn’t have to.Sue and Bob hired Kenneth T. Parsons Construction, headed up by Tim Parsons, to help them transform the tired Dutch Colonial into a rustic, welcoming log retreat, increasing the square footage in the process.“We spent four months working the design out,” Tim recalls. “It was challenging to connect the new space to the old house without it looking like an addition.” But after many revisions and back-and-forth discussions between the Grajewskis and Parsons, a plan emerged to add a large great room space, master suite and carriage house to the original home through the existing kitchen.“They are honest, hard-working people, and their crew is just excellent,” Bob says. “There wasn’t any issue they couldn’t solve.”A large cultured-stone fireplace warms the great room space. Overhead is a chandelier custom-made by a local artisan from shed antlers collected in Montana. Above, timber trusses stained a dark color pull the eye up.One of the couple’s favorite spaces is outside the home — a large porch spans the length of the addition. A covered area makes the perfect spot for looking out over the mountains while eating or relaxing with friends.With the addition completed, the Grajewskis look forward to retiring to the home full-time and to the next improvement to their land: They are building an 8,800-square-foot log barn. Rising two and half stories, the barn will have bathrooms and a large canning kitchen for Sue. She puts up much of the thousands of pounds of organic vegetables they raise on the land.