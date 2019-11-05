From Western lodges to Adirondack camps , log homes can take on a variety of styles . But, there’s one thing that’s undeniable about the allure of log homes: the rustic charm. A warm wood home calls for décor to match, and we have just the fix. Check out some of our favorite rustic decor finds below to add classic log cabin style to your space.

1. Add an Antler–Anywhere

This 100% resin antler requires no foraging and is at home anywhere in the cabin–place it atop a stack of coffee table books, add it to a festive tablescape, or mix it in with your mantel decor for a natural touch.

2. Keep it Cozy

Keep the home fires burning with a (stylish) supply of firewood, right next to the hearth. This compact wrought iron log rack comes with four tools and a spot for each to make starting, stoking, and storage all a snap.

3. Snug as a Bear in its Lair

Fold it up at the foot of your bed, throw it over the back of the sofa, or top your favorite chair with–whatever your style, this cozy quilted throw is a must for winter at the cabin.

8. The Bear Necessities

Decor is in the details, like this perfectly rustic towel ring that will always remind guests of the great outdoors that await just outside the cabin doors.

Get it: Black Bear Decor Towel Ring, $19.95; amazon.com



9. Corral Your Candles

Top these with some simple pillar candles and call it done. Move them from your dining table to the mantel to the kitchen–wherever you need a touch of rustic.

10. Redefine 'Natural' Light

Bring the outdoors in with lamps that tie it all together. Symmetrically square them up on nightsands and end tables or split them up to carry the rustic decor scheme throughout the house.