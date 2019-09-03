For the Armstrongs, using local materials was a priority. After neighbors had to blast during their build, Christine repurposed the discarded stone into landscaping elements surrounding their 5,200-square-foot half-log home.

Noteworthy details on the home’s exterior include a stamped metal roof, wraparound deck (complete with pergolas, round railings and spindles) and natural split stone.

An eclectic mix of seating gives the living room a casual feel that’s right at home alongside the reclaimed wood elements. The rough-hewn floors originated from boards taken from a feed mill in upstate Minnesota.

The mantel above the two-sided fireplace is made from logs burned during the Great Peshtigo Fire of 1871 (which occurred days prior to the Chicago Fire and was even more destructive). “When you’re having a glass of wine with someone visiting your home, you can tell that story. It adds a piece of Wisconsin’s history that can never be replaced,” Ron points out.

An upstairs loft with a cozy armchair, cushioned settee and desk serves as a comfy, light-filled lounging spot away from the bustle of the rest of the house.

With four full-size beds and two twin beds, the upstairs bunk room has plenty of space for hosting overnight guests. A trio of logs, rich with natural character, anchor the custom-made beds and meld with the tongue and groove ceiling and red plaid quilts.

Throughout the home, a skip-trowel finishing glaze gives the walls subtle dimension that pairs perfectly with the walnut stain. “It works with the logs because the finish looks more antique as time goes on,” explains Nate.

A stone backsplash, twig details on the kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with a honed, matte finish lend to the rustic feel of the hard-working kitchen.

In the powder room, a granite boulder turned sink basin is paired with a custom-made vanity. “When you build a house, it’s these sort of details that really make a difference,” says Ron.

Soft-to-the-touch fabrics in a soothing palette of creams and blues turn the master bedroom into a restful retreat.



There’s no shortage of eye-catching details in the basement game room, including the cedar log posts with their knots, burls and root flares; a bowling-alley-turned-game room-table; an oversized magnetic scrabble game; and a custom bar with a hand-hammered copper top. “When you buy it already hammered, it’s too uniform,” explains Ron.

A hot tub plus plenty of outdoor seating for lounging and dining promise hours of R&R.

For years, Nick and Christine Armstrong's favorite family getaway was camping with their four daughters along the rural High Falls Flowage, a manmade lake off of the Peshtigo River in northeast Wisconsin. Surrounded by nothing but relaxation, they indulged in all the usual camping festivities — days filled with swimming, boating and fishing on the crystalline waters, and evenings spent gathered 'round a crackling campfire.

But then the magic happened. The land came up for sale again a few years later. This time, the couple was ready. They bought a lot and began making plans to build their dream home.

“We started by digging the foundation for an outbuilding, and that’s when we hit pipes,” Christine says. After talking with the locals, the Armstrongs realized they were building their getaway house in the exact spot where they used to camp as a family, and a basic plumbing system, designed to service campers, was already in place. “It was meant to be,” she says.

Christine adds: “There’s a good story about the stone. To save on shipping, I ordered much more than I needed, so we had enough to cover the fireplace on the screened-in porch, the backsplash in the kitchen, the exposed basement wall and the area around the firepit. When you’re building, you don’t always know how you are going to use something, but if you have a feeling, go for it.”

Having spent practically every weekend at the house since construction was complete, the home is now as much a part of the family’s story as the land it sits on. “We wanted this to be a place that would be a legacy to our children and their families,” explains Christine. “Even three years after building, I still say, ‘I can’t believe this is our house.’”

Home Details

Square Footage: 5,297

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 Full, 2 Half

Log Provider: Expedition Log & Timber Homes 5,2973 Full, 2 Half