Reader Home Tour: A Handcrafted Log Home in Alberta, Canada

Long-time reader Albert Barrass, now 80, hand-built his 3,100-square-foot log home 35 years ago. Amongst the moose and elk in Yellowhead County, Alberta, Canada, he spent three years peeling, scribing and notching logs for the place that would house his family of five. Here’s what he has to say about building, and loving, his log home.