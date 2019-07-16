The Ultimate Rustic Retreat is Up for Sale—If You’ve Got a Couple Hundred Million



For those with a deep love of the American West (and deep pockets), a dream piece of property is up for sale in far Western Colorado. Boasting several swoon-worthy log structures, the Gateway Canyons Ranches & Resort is a rustic dreamscape.

If the $279,000,000 price tag for this property has you balking, take comfort in the fact that what you get for this is a full-service resort, four distinct parcels of land (helpfully delineated in this map), and a stunning home.

The Home

The home, known as the West Creek Ranch, boasts 22,000 square feet of indoor living space and approximately 3,500 square feet of outdoor living space. No running out of room here. The home is four levels, filled with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. (If four flights of stairs sound like a bit much, there’s an elevator.) In addition to more traditional spaces, the spacious home also has room for an art studio, a theater room, a gym, staff quarters, a pool and spa, a two-level circular stone library, a five-car garage, and helipad. There’s room for everyone, and their transportation of choice.

The Resort

Just up the road, the 72-room resort, called the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, is described by Sotheby’s as a place with “guests from all over the world who seek a place to relax, reflect, and quench their curiosity.” Though the property itself is enough to impress and entertain, the surrounding environment is what seals the deal, showcasing the beauty of the Uncompahgre Plateau, Piñon Mesa and La Sal Mountains. With hiking, climbing, biking, horseback riding, and more, there are plenty ways to get outdoors—though it’s completely okay to spend the weekend at the spa too.

If you’re not ready to, well, buy the whole thing, you can also check in for a night of R+R. See more on booking a vacation here. Or, learn more about the Gateway Canyons Ranches & Resort property listing here.

