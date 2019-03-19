Light Up Your Backyard With These DIY Outdoor Chandeliers

This super-simple, open-air chandelier is the perfect way to illuminate your garden and patio. Sparkling lights strung around the patio is a great look, but match that string of lights to this repurposed DIY masterpiece and you have a charming outdoor light fixture that will give you a great reason to enjoy your garden late into the evening.

This project pictured above requires no electrical know-how and only a few materials: One strand of Edison-style light bulbs, one up-cycled waste basket and four to 10 black hair ties. This fixture works without the basket, but we think the extra layer provides just the right amount of rustic class.

Get the instructions here.

Materials:

- 12-in. wire hanging basket

- Mini string lights (100-count)

- 5 small curtain clip hooks

- 7 ft. #15 ball chain

- 23 ft. #10 single Jack chain

- 30 4-in. black cable ties (and 30 twist ties)

- Monofilament

- Black outdoor extension cord

Many thanks to our sister publication, Garden Gate, for sharing these projects with us. Want more great ideas for your log home’s landscape? Get a free trial of the magazine (and a free book!) at gardengatemagazine.com/free-preview

See Also: Build It Yourself: Adirondack Chair and Ottoman