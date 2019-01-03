Build It Yourself: Adirondack Chair and Ottoman

The Adirondack chair has been a favorite with front porch loungers for generations, and for good reason. Perfect for relaxing, reading or sipping iced tea by the water, the contoured seat and back makes this wood-based chair more comfortable than most. Its design matches most rustic settings, and adding an ottoman will make this seat your new napping spot.

For woodworking enthusiasts, the Adirondack chair is a simple project that can be built with basic tools and materials. The chair is constructed from dimensional, rough-sawn cedar, which has one smooth face and one rough face. All you’ll need is a jigsaw, a drill, some wood screws, and a bit of construction adhesive. Courtesy of our friends at Woodsmith, download the full schematics here for free.

