

Photo: Modern Rustic Log Homes

Every home, no matter what materials comprise its makeup, requires maintenance . A log home’s honey-do checklist is just a little different from a conventional brick or vinyl-sided house. Designing it strategically and following your maintenance regimen from the start will go a long way to keeping your log walls looking and performing like new.

1. Plan it properly.

2. Design deep eaves.

3. Install gutter guards.

4. Apply sunblock.

Like your skin, wood is susceptible to UV-ray damage . The sun’s harsh rays can cause logs to break down. Pigmented stains and products infused with UV combatants will help mitigate the damaging effects of the sun.

5. Give your home regular check-ups.

Twice each year (spring and fall are best), take some time to walk around your house. Look for upward-facing checks (separation in the wood fibers), which could collect rainwater and cause damage to the logs. Also, both inside your home and out, look for breaches in the chinking or sealant, which could let water or air seep in. If you see signs of these issues, deal with them immediately by filling the checks with sealant or mending the chinking.



Photo: fotolia.com / chaiyon021 | Don't let this happen to you! By periodically inspecting your logs and re-staining or re-sealing them at the first signs of degradation, you can prevent serious damage while you keep your home looking beautiful.

6. Administer the water test.

7. Look for signs of mold or mildew.

8. Keep an eye on the roof.

9. Keep landscaping away from the wood.

Ideally, ground cover and mulch should be kept at least 3 feet away from the bottom log course. Creating a greenery-free perimeter will usher debris, bugs and excess moisture away from the walls, helping to prevent mold, insect and water damage. Likewise, tree canopies should be kept away from your roof to minimize the accumulation of fallen leaves and twigs.

If you see problems in any of these areas, repair them quickly. A few touch-ups along the way beat a major overhaul down the road.