Coventry Log Homes Celebrates 25 Years

“We are excited to be celebrating 25 years in business this year,” says Jeff Elliott, founder and president.
Jeff started Coventry Log Homes, Inc., in 1993 after having grown up in the family’s log home business. Jeff’s dad, Jim Elliott, Sr., had been building and selling log homes since the early 1970s, so it was only natural for Jeff to continue the tradition.
Jeff's brother Mark, who now serves as the vice president of CLH, worked with them, building the log packages in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Jeff’s desire to start his own manufacturing company and expand the family business led him to found Coventry Log Homes. With its humble beginnings, Coventry produced seven log home packages the first year, but since that time, it has grown to become one of the leading log home manufactures
in the world, with homes in all 50 states, nine Canadian provinces and other countries like Ireland, Australia and Japan.
Together, Jeff and Mark have extensive hands-on experience in log home construction
that would benefit thousands throughout the years. And now Jeff’s son, Jeff Jr., and Mark’s son, Andrew, are both involved in the family business, too.
"Longevity in business is a hallmark of a quality company that can be trusted," states Mark, "and we look forward to many more years!"