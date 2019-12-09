

Photo: Courtesy Nehal Bokhari Photo: Courtesy Nehal Bokhari

Deep in the Black Hills of Wyoming, Nehal “Trash” Bokhari and Cat Kunce have found a way to make their retirement work for them. For the brutal winter months , this rustic chalet is their retirement home. The rest of the year, it’s a VRBO-available cabin with a million-dollar view of Devil’s Tower, the United States’ first national monument established by President Theodore Roosevelt, the original Rough Rider.

Plan Specs

Square Footage: 3,500

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3

Why a Log Home

Cat and Nehal, a former bodyguard for American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr., found the site for their home after attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It was rough land that would require them to build their own road , but the view of Devil’s Tower was unbeatable. “There’s not a single roofline in sight,” says Nehal. “Our closest neighbor is a mile away; that’s why we decided to build out here.” They worked with Expedition Log Homes, choosing a conventional build with a half-log exterior.

Favorite Features

The home is a showcase of log accents with rustic, unsanded, 14-inch flat lumber in the living area and hand-peeled 9-inch blue-stain pine in the loft. The couple built their home with relaxation in mind. When they return from the four-wheeler and snowmobile trails that crisscross their land, there’s a hot tub, billiard room and wrap-around porch awaiting their enjoyment.

Climate Considerations

Insider Advice:

Remote areas often have the best vistas, but rough terrain and inclement weather can greatly affect how you build your log home. To tame your environment, Greg Grimes offers this advice:

Know your seasons. It’s important to know the area and what winter will bring. Frequent blizzards slowed this home’s construction, and an extra month or two of building always translates to unexpected costs.

Seal it up fast. Give yourself enough time to get the home weather tight. Nehal and Cat were delayed on getting contractor bids which put them into the winter season. Ideally, you want to be weather tight by Thanksgiving.

Orientation is key. A wide-open view to the southwest allows for optimal radiant heat gain, but a wrap-around porch on the west elevation helps regulate heat on that side of the house.

Want to give the log home life a test run?

In an area that sees winters with temperatures as low as -50 degrees , Nehal and Cat were impressed with Expedition Log Homes’ promise of an energy-efficient, air-tight home. Greg Grimes, sales director at Expedition, helped them create a forever home that would be functional and comfortable, while maintaining the rustic chalet look they craved. The back corners are in the full-log saddle-notch style, while the prow side has triangular projecting windows that show off the view.

Rent this home at rusticcabinsalesandrental.com