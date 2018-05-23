Appalachian Log Structures Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

In a world of “here today, gone tomorrow” commerce, keeping any company going for a decade is an accomplishment. But 40 years in business? Now that’s something to crow about. Ripley, West Virginia-based Appalachian Log Structures
is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary, providing beautiful log homes to eager owners across the United States and internationally.
“The ambience of a log home is a dramatic departure from the average stick-built house,” states Douglas Parsons, President of Appalachian Log Structures. “The evolution of energy-efficient building components and Appalachian’s pressure-treating process, combined with the distinctive attributes of wood as a natural insulator, make today’s modern log home highly desirable.”
Delivering more than 4,000 precut log home packages to date, the company specializes in custom-designed log homes, cabins and commercial structures for buyers looking for the unique appeal and eco-friendly environment of an all-wood home. Exposed log walls, soaring beamed ceilings and expansive timber-framed porches all add to what enthusiasts describe as the “undeniable warmth and coziness” of log home living.
With seven different profiles and corner notches available in a full 6- or 8-inch thickness, the possibilities for customization are endless. To jump start the design process, Appalachian offers more than 75 pre-designed floor plans
ranging from 500 to 3,700 square feet. Plant tours and log home workshops are available to educate log home enthusiasts and builders about the construction
process, financing and other vital steps required for a successful project. And a network of experienced sales consultants based in West Virginia, as well as independent representatives in 10 additional states, are available to answer your questions and make your log home dreams come true. Visit applog.com
for information.
Appalachian has been a member of the Log and Timber Homes Council, part of the National Association of Home Builders
, for more than 30 years. Congratulations to Appalachian Log Structures on 40 successful years!