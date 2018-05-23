You Have to See Inside This Norwegian-Inspired Log Home

Photography by Heidi Long

When Jarl arrived in the United States from Norway to attend college, Molly was the first American girl he met on campus. He knew a good thing when he saw it, and so did she. The pair married soon after graduation and headed off to Norway to begin their lives together. But a few short years later, they decided to set the stage for an eventual return to the U.S. A wise friend advised them, “You shouldn’t always wait for the perfect time to build.”

As is his trademark, Blair traveled far and wide to hand-select the trees to be harvested for Jarl and Molly’s home. Once the general scope of the project was determined, Blair chose 130 trees. “It’s like picking a canvas,” says Blair, an artist of logs. Hilgard Log Builders uses winter-harvested trees (when sap production is down) then dries them in the log yard with the bark on for at least a year before construction begins. Blair and his crew use a shrink-to-fit joinery method that takes into account the gradual settling of the log walls, which can take up to five years.

The “Green Bunk Room” sleeps six and features built-in drawers, shelves, a hutch and a host of climbing opportunities. The “Red Bunk Room” sleeps two and offers a stunning view of the Madison Range. “We’re not shy when it comes to color,” Jarl jokes of his countrymen. The Norwegian-inspired palette runs the gamut of rich vibrant hues, crisp whites, and warm tones that highlight the 15 different species of wood utilized throughout the home. Besides Douglas fir log walls and standing-dead western larch roof timbers, the doors are made of butternut (an eastern Canadian hardwood). Poplar was used for most of the trim, reclaimed walnut for the main level floors and reclaimed oak for the second level and basement floors. Jarl and Molly’s home is a forest full of life.

Unlike most modern American houses, Jarl and Molly's log home isn't exactly open concept. Each room is clearly defined, but they aren't cut off with walls. The tapered stone fireplace serves as a center point (and a room divider) between the great room, dining room and kitchen. You'll find nooks and alcoves incorporated into the design throughout the home, like this one off the entryway. A casual seating area, complete with overstuffed leather furnishings and a spectacular view, afford easy conversation. Creamy cabinets and white board-and-batten do their part to brighten the kitchen, designed to look like a timber-framed addition. Even where there are no log walls, you'll find a healthy dose of wood. Jarl and Molly envisioned their home to look like it had been built and furnished by a Norwegian immigrant. "We're not shy when it comes to color," Jarl jokes of his countrymen. Jarl's office is simple and comfortable. A ornately carved leather desk chair plays off the clean lines of the desk and built-in bookcases. Three courses of logs topped with bright white board-and-batten create an open, airy effect in the master bedroom that feels almost contemporary. The continuity between rooms is an element that makes this home work as a whole. The master bath's palette of whites, creams, soft greens and rich wood tones creates a bright but tranquil space to get ready for the day. This home may look like it's nestled in the mountains of Norway, but the cozy bar reminds guests that they're firmly planted near Yellowstone National Park. From their cozy patio, surrounded by native plants and grasses, Jarl and Molly enjoy an expansive, uninterrupted view of the majestic 11,316-foot-high Hilgard Peak, the tallest and most iconic mountain in the Madison Range. Three brothers — woodcarvers from the Norwegian municipality of Oppdal — crafted the window trim, fascia, entry portals and many of the home's other details. "When I opened those containers, that's when I fully appreciated the detail of the project," says Hilgard's Blair Anderson. Three brothers — woodcarvers from the Norwegian municipality of Oppdal — crafted the window trim, fascia, entry portals and many of the home's other details. "When I opened those containers, that's when I fully appreciated the detail of the project," says Hilgard's Blair Anderson.

