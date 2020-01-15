Photos: Courtesy JM LIfestyle
You love the look of wood — that’s pretty obvious if log homes are your thing. But in areas like kitchens and baths, where water, spills, scratches and nicks are prone to occur, you may hesitate to use the real deal. You can have both beauty and durability in heavy work zones, thanks to JM Lifestyles’ amazingly realistic concrete-based, wood-look products.
As the inventors of WoodForm Concrete
®, the company asserts its products, “have the look and feel of wood without the worry, providing a beautiful, resilient, adaptable option,” and with details like realistic grain, knots and even checks with butterfly joints, discerning it from natural wood is almost impossible. More than a dozen colors and “species” are available to craft the perfect setting for your log home’s hardest-working spaces. Best of all, each project is a work of art to the JM Lifestyles team of creative pros, so you’re sure to get a piece you’ll treasure.
For additional info or a consultation, visit jmlifestyles.com, email info@jmlifestyles.com or call 973-668-5057.