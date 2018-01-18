Why You Should Switch to LED Lighting

LED lights use about 50 percent less electricity than traditional incandescent, fluorescent and halogen options, resulting in substantial energy cost savings, especially for spaces with lights that are on for extended periods. According to the Department of Energy, LEDs could save as much as $15 billion in consumers’ electric bills by 2030.
2. Extended life.
Quality LEDs have an expected lifespan of 30,000–50,000 hours or even longer, depending on the quality of the lamp or fixture. A typical incandescent bulb lasts only about 1,000 hours; a comparable compact fluorescent lasts 8,000 to 10,000 hours.
3. Durability.
Without filaments or glass enclosures, LEDs are breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations and other sources of impact.
4. Instant on.
Where most fluorescent and HID lamps do not provide full brightness the moment they’re switched on, LEDs come on at 100-percent brightness almost instantly, and with no re-strike delay. This can be advantageous following a power outage.
5. No IR or UV emissions.
Less than 10 percent of the power used by incandescent lamps is actually converted to visible light; the majority of the power is converted into infrared (IR) or ultraviolet radiation (UV). LEDs emit virtually no IR or UV.See also Practical Lighting Tips for Log Homes
There’s another reason to choose LEDs over other types of bulbs — decorative effect. “You can use lighting to accentuate different spaces and purposes,” explains Erwin Loveland with MossCreek
, a design firm that’s created hundreds of rustic plans for a variety of log and timber home companies. “For example, with LEDs, you can choose the exact angle and wash, and you can tightly define where that light falls. An incandescent bulb throws light in every direction. You have to control it through shades, but still it scatters. By contrast, the illumination an LED bulb throws is almost like a laser — it doesn’t dissipate, so you can be more precise.”See also Lighting Up Your Log Home