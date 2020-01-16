

Photo: Mark Sorenson / Home: Estemerwalt Log Homes Photo: Mark Sorenson / Home: Estemerwalt Log Homes

Unique, warm, cozy … all of these words describe log homes and those built of solid wood. While these attributes are desirable, the best news is this type of construction can appeal to your head and not just your heart.

1. Thermal Mass

A material’s ability to absorb, retain and release heat energy over an extended period of time is its thermal mass, and a solid log wall offers more thermal mass capabilities than other building components do. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) calls this the “natural property in the logs that helps keep inside temperatures of a home comfortable in all seasons.” So, while the R-value of an individual timber may not score as high as a piece of high-density insulation, like a structural insulated panel, its ability to store and disseminate heat is something no manmade insulation has. And, as part of a wall system, the thermal mass of a log gets stronger.

2. Energy Efficiency

3. Sustainability

If you’re interested in building “green,” solid logs (especially those that are handcrafted) are a minimally processed building material. Sourcing your home’s logs locally results in an even softer carbon footprint by decreasing the energy required to transport the logs to your site.

Wood is a naturally renewable material, too, and while some anti-log home activists will tell you that log home producers are decimating the forests, nothing could be further from the truth. Most log home producers practice reforestation or take their stock from managed stands of trees, while others harvest standing-dead timbers (those that have been killed by fire, disease or insects) as these trees have a negative effect on the overall health of the forest.

Want to kick your sustainability efforts up a notch? Look for environmentally friendly stains and finishes and choose salvaged wood for your home’s floors and trimwork.

4. Fire Resistance

5. Durability

While each of these reasons alone makes choosing a solid wood home a logical choice, it’s the undeniable natural beauty that comes in conjunction with these smart stats that makes log home living simply irresistible.