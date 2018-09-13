What Do You Need to Qualify for a Home Loan?

Photo Credit: Jens Lelie

Tom Coronato from Citizens Bank has helped scores of buyers secure log home loans by helping them put together a complete picture of their current financial positions. Here’s what he says he and other lenders need to help you qualify for cash:

A 700+ credit score is ideal

Two years of W2, 1099 and full 1040 (federal, not state) forms, both personal and business, plus K-1 form (if applicable)

Thirty days of pay stubs or monthly pension advisements

Your Social Security or pension award letter

Two months of complete bank statements for accounts, including savings, checking, stocks, etc. — every page, not just the summary

Your most recent quarterly 401k statement and/or other retirement accounts

A letter of explanation on any negative credit (if applicable)

A mortgage statement for your current home and any additional properties you own

An estimated contract for your new log home plan to justify the amount you want to borrow

A contract for the land on which you intend to build (a HUD-1 prior to October 2015; a CD after that date)

A 20 percent down payment