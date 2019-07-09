The Countertop You Need If You Like a Bold Kitchen



Photo: West Quartz

When you opt for an all-natural home, like a log home, it’s easy to look to other nature-inspired items to finish it off. For instance, granite countertops are practically a no-brainer decision for log home owners. But granite isn’t the only game in town, and sometimes it’s fun to add a touch of artistic whimsy to a log home environment.

Enter the latest offerings in quartz counters, by West Quartz. Whether infused with color, like Impressionist-inspired “Candy,” or a bold pattern, like “Licorice Stripe,” the choices allow you to ditch cookie-cutter finishes and opt for something truly distinctive. If these are a tad too wild, there are tamer choices, like “Deep North” and “Revival” that still give you the durability and easy maintenance of quartz in a more neutral way. And, if you have a countertop idea all your own, West Quartz may just be able to fill your custom request. That’s the beauty of a manmade material that has all the benefits (and then some) of natural stone.

Slabs are available in 2CM and 3CM and as large as 126-by-63 inches. For more information, and to view the entire catalog of quartz options, visit: westquartz.com.

