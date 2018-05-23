Want to Win a Log Home?

To celebrate Log Homes Month, Coventry Log Homes
is giving away a log home package to one very lucky reader, and it could be you!
“The Swiftwater,” a 1,140-square-foot, open-concept design, has loads of potential. The cathedral ceiling over the living room and kitchen makes the smaller floor plan
feel spacious and inviting. The standard glass package is designed to usher in lots of natural light, as well as views of the great outdoors. Two bedrooms and a loft lend plenty of sleeping quarters to this home, while the covered porch and large, open deck add sought-after outdoor living space.
The logs are 6-by-8-inch pine milled to a “D” profile with an interlocking, pre-cut corner system. Each one of the logs is kiln-dried and graded to the Log and Timber Home Council’s
grading specifications. The materials package is very complete, including the floor system and the roofing system.
It’s a prize package worth $68,750!
“This is a big deal! Someone is going to get a free log home package, and I’m glad to be a part of making that person’s dream come true,” says Jeff Elliott, owner of the New Hampshire-based log home manufacturer.
For more information and official rules, enter here
.