Tour This One-Of-A-Kind Log Home In the Rocky Mountains

The Koblenz family wanted a one-of-a-kind log home that harmonized with their Rocky Mountain locale. Summit Log & Timber Homes gave them what they wanted and then some.
In crafting a rustic western red cedar log home for the Koblenz family, Robert Lockerby, co-owner of Summit Log & Timber Homes, and his team employed a variety of masterful techniques — especially the joinery. For example, the unique truss system is called a “bell truss,” because within its more familiar “scissor truss” design, there’s a hanging king post in the center, which resembles the striker of a bell.