These Five Log and Timber Frame Bedrooms Will Guarantee a Restful Sleep

Which log and timber home slumber spots are the "suite-est" of them all? The ones our readers chose, of course. In the comfort of these five bedrooms, a good night's rest is nearly guaranteed.
Expedition Log Homes
Morning people love the light that floods the impressive master bedroom of this Arizona home. Not only is the bed backed by a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass (without window treatments, no less), French doors lead to a balcony designed to let the owners relax — an idea that’s boosted by a three-sided fireplace and adjoining sitting area (not shown).