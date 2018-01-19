The Pennsylvania Vacation Home with Great Lake Views

When it came time for their getaway home, Kim and Norm Cook had some sudden, and serendipitous, second thoughts. As the owners of Cook Drilling, the couple had been up and down the mid-Atlantic coast, working on construction
projects at notable properties including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Temple University and even the Statue of Liberty. So naturally their impulse was to do as other eastern Pennsylvanians have done for generations: head for the shore.
“It didn’t take long to figure out that the shore wasn’t for us,” recalls Kim. “We don’t like crowds or traffic. We’re much more cabin-by-the-lake kind of people.” A subsequent trip to Lake Wallenpaupack, where Norm vacationed as a child, sealed the deal for the couple. The third largest lake in Pennsylvania, Wallenpaupack has more than 52 miles of shoreline. The Cooks quickly found a real estate agent and got to work selecting a site for their home.
The area is so peaceful and quiet, it just cried out for a log home, and that’s exactly what Kim had in mind. “At first, Norm thought I was kidding about getting a log home, because at heart I’m such a girly-girl, but I’ve always been obsessed with cabins,” Kim explains. “The look of them has always fascinated me, from the warmth of the wood to how they go together and feel when you walk inside. That feeling has always been something I’ve loved.”
After purchasing lakeside property and demolishing an existing (but mostly decrepit) single family home, the Cooks approached Honesdale, Pennsylvania-based Estemerwalt Log Homes
for design
and construction consultation. “I remember Norm called me up one Friday out of the blue, and we coordinated a tour of half a dozen houses,” says Estemerwalt consultant Jack Mundy. “We ultimately took one of our existing plans and modified it with a second master suite upstairs, an extra bedroom
and an office, and finished it off with the big bunk room over the garage. They can sleep an army.”
Indeed, the final 6,240-square-foot log lodge was specifically designed to accommodate a full complement of six sons and daughters and all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too. Kim was adamant about an unobstructed, expansive view to the lakeshore, so she customized the design to incorporate a wall of windows across the rear elevation. Where financial investments
were made in the fenestration, the Cooks were able to save money by having Kim’s father design and construct all of the home’s cabinetry.
In fact, Kim comes from a family of builders, and was hands on during design and construction. The result is a classic take on the traditional log home, with a 12-inch-diameter milled-log profile, exposed pine cabinetry and flooring and plenty of taxidermy from the family’s years of hunting in the Appalachians and Poconos. “Hands on and detail-oriented is Kim all right, but the Cooks were anything but demanding clients,” says Jack. “They came in to meet our team and our owner and were the nicest, easiest people to work with. That’s generally the way we operate. The whole project could have been a handshake deal.”
Not to mention that the Cooks got their easy-going home on their version of the “shore,” complete with a new boat and a couple of jet skis. But without the crowds.LOG HOME DETAILS:Square footage:
6,240 Bedrooms:
3 (+bunk room) Bathrooms:
4 full, 1 halfLog Provider: Estermerwalt Log Homes
A custom door highlights the interior of the grand entryway, where a full 30-foot white pine log is used as a beam. An antler chandelier sets the tone for the traditional log lodge decor of this home.
The stacked-stone wood-burning fireplace provides plenty of radiant warmth to supplement the three separate forced-air HVAC systems that efficiently heat the home during winter months.
The great room is the centralized meeting space in the Cooks’ home, as well as an arena to showcase the 12-inch milled log walls and 30-foot logs used as posts and beams.
Trophies and mounted taxidermy are from Cook family hunters, past and present, while floor to ceiling Jeld-Wen windows were specified by Kim Cook to provide an unobstructed lake view.
Expansive outdoor decks provide great gathering and entertaining spaces with pristine views of Lake Wallenpaupack framed by the abundant trees on the property.
Kim designed the kitchen’s custom cabinetry, which was then constructed by her father. The granite pattern that tops the counters was chosen specifically to complement the grain in those cabinets. Both the apron-front sink and backsplash above the stove boast wildlife reliefs, carrying on the animal-theme of the home.
A 280-square-foot gantry connects the two upstairs living areas and shows off the double-stacked and long-beam eastern white pine log construction.
Although the grand great room fireplace is wood burning, the homeowners opted for the ease and convenience of a direct-vent gas fireplace in the downstairs den, offering a perfect place to plan the next hunting trip.
After originally considering a beach house at the Jersey Shore, the Cooks opted for scenery and seclusion, along with the perks of waterfront property on Lake Wallenpaupack in northeastern Pennsylvania.
