The Log Cabin Built from a Teenage Dream

Written by Christy Heitger-Ewing

Photography by Richard Lee

Growing up in Piketon, Ohio, high school sweethearts Joe and Hope Brewster shared their dreams with each other. Topping the list was their plan to marry and erect a log cabin in the area. While Hope’s attraction to logs was purely cosmetic, Joe was enticed by the sturdiness of the structure

“When people see them in person, they go nuts,” says Hope, a pharmacist who fell in love with both the look and feel of the material. “I wanted my counters to have lots of character — swirls rather than specks, texture rather than shine, colorful rather than bland,” explains Hope, who ultimately chose tan to bring out the hickory cabinets with splashes of turquoise (her favorite color). The texture was just up her alley, too. “It’s smooth but with a groove in it,” she says.

For the fireplace, again they turned to Dutch Quality Stone’s product, “Sienna Castle,” a look similar to limestone with beautiful muted earth tones.

And that’s quite a testament, when you consider that this magical log home is the realization of years of planning, dreaming and visions of the future.

Home Details

Square footage: 4.400

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Log Provider/Builder: Appalachian Log Structures Inc.

Tour the Log Cabin Dream Home

Set on nine acres of wooded countryside, the Brewsters’ home is adjacent to 130 acres of surrounding land that Hope’s dad owns. The couple purchased 50 acres of connecting farmland so that they could raise cattle on the property. The Brewsters wanted to incorporate pops of color into the home — particularly turquoise, Hope’s favorite. They installed an island, painted slate blue, then chose Spectrus leathered granite countertops, which infuse both shades of tan and splashes of turquoise into the textured, swirled pattern. The dining room offers gorgeous views of the rolling landscape and abundant wildlife that regularly meander the property. The intricate ceiling above the dining area accentuates the beautiful outdoor views. The key to the cabin’s beautiful interior design is the blending of rustic elegance with modern choices. Hardwoods, stone and granite are softened with supple leather, colorful throw pillows, textured blankets and vibrant area rugs. The red tent-themed bed was inspired by Hope and Joe’s eldest son’s love of the outdoors. Their 4-year-old avid fisherman/hunter/camper enjoys pretending to snooze beneath the stars. While selecting furnishings, the couple stumbled upon an old poker table at an auction, which they snatched up and refurbished — a perfect addition to the tongue-and-groove clad man cave. Though the Brewsters chose to steer clear of the popular “bear and moose” motif, they were not opposed to infusing some log-home standbys, including trophy mounts, oversized rustic barrels and weathered antique signs. Previous Next

Set on nine acres of wooded countryside, the Brewsters’ home is adjacent to 130 acres of surrounding land that Hope’s dad owns. The couple purchased 50 acres of connecting farmland so that they could raise cattle on the property.