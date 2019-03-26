Taking a Ranch from Basic to Beyond Belief

Learn about today's ranch-style homes and what makes them a smart choice, no matter your style or stage in life.
Building the log or timber home of your dreams is a big deal. Choosing the right floor plan and style can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether a ranch-style house is already part of your vision or you’re still doing your research, we’ve got the low down on what makes single-level living a smart choice, no matter your style or stage in life.
This article is sponsored by Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes.