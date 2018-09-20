Take a Look at This North Carolina Log Home

Written by Suzanna Logan

Margaret Parnell has spent much of her life circling the globe on job assignments. Her travels have taken her to more than a dozen countries — from Thailand to New Zealand; Japan to Germany. But when it came time for her to put down roots in retirement, she zeroed in on the laid-back, artsy town of Asheville, North Carolina.

Here, in nearby Black Mountain, she gathers with friends nightly at her 5,000-square-foot log home. Every gathering involves a toast, and the cocktails are always poured with a view. “The upper deck , lower patio, around the fire pit — there is outdoor living everywhere,” Margaret says. “We relax and share about what good things happened that day.”

With an impressive list of log and timber elements, her handcrafted home fits the bill. After researching log home companies online, Margaret knew the massive western red cedar logs of Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia were the perfect fit for her cliff-side retreat. “Pioneer knows how to grow them,” she says. “And they cut them way low to the root area, so you get those big ends that splay out.”

The rich character of the large-diameter logs, ranging in size from 12 to 25 inches, with their knots, burls and root flares take center stage, while dark-stained Douglas fir timbers, tongue-and-groove paneling and knotty alder trim and cabinetry add contrast. “There is a coordination to it, having all of the woods working together,” she says.

To master the art, Margaret looks to nature as her teacher. “When you look at the outside world, you see different trees together; I’m looking at juniper trees alongside ponderosa pines,” she says. “You should have different wood species in the same house, too.”

Because allowing nature to guide the house is the basis of Margaret’s design philosophy, she settled on a three-wing floor plan that promotes sight lines to the horizon from every room. “The three gable rooflines — master bedroom living room and dining room — at the rear of the home are at 45-degree angles to each other to maximize the site’s 270-degree views,” explains Pioneer’s lead designer Roy Keats.

While nature was the muse, it also presented the biggest challenge in this design: literally building between a rock and hard place — in this case, a sheer drop-off. “We had a 50,000-pound jackhammer hammering out the granite face for six months to create a building pad for the house,” says the home’s builder Paul Stinson. The solution makes the home feel practically at one with nature. “When you look out the front of the home, the only thing you see is a huge rock," says Margaret. "The top of the porte cochère is only four inches from that rock.”

Margaret’s awe — especially in light of her world travels — is a testament to how special this home really is. “It’s like a base camp. You come back here to recharge,” she says. “Everywhere else you have been is fun and great to see, but this is home.”

Home Details

Square Footage: 5,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Log Provider: Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia

Tour the North Carolina Log Home

Log posts set into stone column bases anchor the porte cochere, while a network of dark walnut-stained timbers give a sense of the beauty to come when you walk through the front door. Three wings — one for the living area, one for the master bedroom and one for the dining room, each with a gabled roofline — are set at 45-degree angles to each other, resulting in panoramic 270-degree views of the Carolina mountainside. A pair of leather barrel chairs provide a comfortable spot to relax in front of the soaring stacked-stone fireplace.



Designed for entertaining, the kitchen has an easy-flow and eye-catching details, like an antique copper sink; a locally-sourced, rough-edge maple slab bar top; and triangular windows in the gable ends.



Glass along the entire lower level of the home invites in natural light and sweeping views of the valley below. Southern yellow pine tongue-and-groove that was leftover from the upstairs ceiling was used as wainscoting. It creates a sense of continuity between the log shell and the finished basement.



At an elevation of 3,500 feet and miles away from the nearest city, you won’t find any light pollution here. “You see the glow of a small city in the distance about 20 miles away, but that is it,” says the home’s builder Paul Stinson. “It’s God’s country."







Pioneer flattened the log walls in the master closet, located at the rear of the master bath, to allow a closet system to be installed.



“Originally, the plan was to put up drywall, but I thought, ‘Why would we cover up all of these beautiful logs?’ Now, the clothes sit among them,” says Margaret.











