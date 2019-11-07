Small

For many log home buyers, this single-level plan hits the sweet spot in terms size and amenities and has an intriguing layout, complete with an owner’s wing.

Model: The Tellico

Square Footage: 1,504

Medium

This two-story design has a quaint cabin feel with the bonus of additional square footage. The wraparound porch/deck is a low-cost way to expand your living space.

Model: The Craftsman

Square Footage: 2,094

Large





Five bedrooms and a dedicated game room make this home perfect for an extended-family retreat. The lower level is wide open, so everyone feels like they're part of the action.

X-Large







The lap of luxury is the only way to describe the unique design and ample square footage this plan affords. Specialty spaces, like a piano room, exercise area and wet bar, in addition to its unique footprint, showcase the customized creativity.

Model: Jasper

Square Footage: 5,634

