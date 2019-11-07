🔍
Need a little inspiration to get your floor plan going? From petite to grand, try these samples on for size.

Small

For many log home buyers, this single-level plan hits the sweet spot in terms size and amenities and has an intriguing layout, complete with an owner’s wing.
 
Model: The Tellico  
Square Footage: 1,504
Log Provider/Designer: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
 
 

Medium

This two-story design has a quaint cabin feel with the bonus of additional square footage. The wraparound porch/deck is a low-cost way to expand your living space.
 
Model: The Craftsman  
Square Footage: 2,094
Log Provider/Designer: Yellowstone Log Homes
 

Large


Large---Main-Level_8542_2019-11-07_12-14 large--upper-level_8542_2019-11-07_12-14
 
Five bedrooms and a dedicated game room make this home perfect for an extended-family retreat. The lower level is wide open, so everyone feels like they’re part of the action.
 
Model: Woodland Creek  
Square Footage: 3,225
Log Provider/Designer: 1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame
 

X-Large


X-LARGE MAIN_8542_2019-11-07_12-16 x-large-lower_8542_2019-11-07_12-16 x-large-upper_8542_2019-11-07_12-16
 
The lap of luxury is the only way to describe the unique design and ample square footage this plan affords. Specialty spaces, like a piano room, exercise area and wet bar, in addition to its unique footprint, showcase the customized creativity.
 
Model: Jasper  
Square Footage: 5,634
Log Provider/Designer: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes
 

Stay Put!

Want to ensure you can enjoy your log home for years to come? Incorporate universal design (aka “aging in place”) elements now. They are more attractive than you think. Click here for more ideas. 

