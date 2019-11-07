Small
For many log home buyers, this single-level plan hits the sweet spot in terms size and amenities and has an intriguing layout, complete with an owner’s wing.
Model: The Tellico
Square Footage: 1,504
Log Provider/Designer: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
Medium
This two-story design has a quaint cabin feel with the bonus of additional square footage. The wraparound porch/deck is a low-cost way to expand your living space.
Model: The Craftsman
Square Footage: 2,094
Log Provider/Designer: Yellowstone Log Homes
Large
Five bedrooms and a dedicated game room make this home perfect for an extended-family retreat. The lower level is wide open, so everyone feels like they’re part of the action.
Model:
Woodland Creek Square Footage:
3,225 Log Provider/Designer: 1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame
X-Large
The lap of luxury is the only way to describe the unique design and ample square footage this plan affords. Specialty spaces, like a piano room, exercise area and wet bar, in addition to its unique footprint, showcase the customized creativity.
Model: Jasper
Square Footage: 5,634
Log Provider/Designer: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes
