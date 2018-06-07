For some people, a metal roof is a must to complete that classic log home style. As you're researching roof options, you'll no doubt read about the benefits of metal roofing, as well as the drawbacks.
Let's start with the pros:
Metal roofing is long-lasting and resists fire and mildew. New styles of metal roof shingles mimic the look of classic wood shingles. Standing seam metal roofs provide traditional rustic style. Metal roofing comes in a range of colors.
Special coatings can be applied to metal roofing to make it deflect the radiant heat of sunlight, keeping a home's interior cooler and more comfortable during summer months. Solar arrays can also be installed on a metal roof, so metal roofing can represent a "green" choice for your home.
Now for the cons:
Metal roofing costs more than ordinary asphalt shingles. Lower-grade metal can have a finish that degrades over time, so be sure to ask about a warranty on the finish. Metal roofs can be damaged from flying debris during extreme storms.
As with all the materials you specify when building your dream home, roofing presents an opportunity for you to create a distinctive style. It's also another area where you'll need to weigh upfront costs versus costs spread out over the lifetime of your home.
Published on: April 9th, 2018.