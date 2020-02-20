If you received a copy of Log & Timber Home Living in your mailbox and it looks familiar, there’s a good reason for that. For 36 years, our flagship magazine, Log Home Living, showcased the very best log homes and cabins; while its slightly younger sibling, Timber Home Living, enlightened readers about the exquisite craftsmanship of timber-framed homes. Though they’re built quite differently, log and timber homes have a lot in common, chiefly the unsurpassed beauty of exposed wood and the creative feats of design and engineering that go into them.

Our core mission for each of these publications has always been to educate and inspire you to create the custom wood home of your dreams, and that tradition continues. The difference is that now you can get all the information you need about log, timber and hybrid homes in ONE bigger, better bundle. We’ve kept the best, remodeled the rest and fused our passion for log and timber homes in this reimagined resource.

Log & Timber Home Living itself is a hybrid of sorts, which is why the focus of our first issue, “Rustic Bliss,” is a fitting theme to launch our new direction. In those pages we’ve melded logs, heavy timbers, wood accents, inventive design ideas, practical financing and construction information, landscaping advice and decor ideas into one, all-encompassing magazine. Plus, we highlight the success stories of three couples who have put their unique log-and-timber spin on today’s trending farmhouse design, creating comfortable, welcoming spaces that are also wooden works of art. (And we show you how you can get that look, too.)

So, if you’ve been a longtime fan of log and timber homes or you are exploring this housing genre for the first time, Log & Timber Home Living is everything you need to design, build, furnish and enjoy an all-natural wood home of your own.

loghome.com and timberhomeliving.com will remain unique, individual entities to provide you the latest, specialized information and inspiration on their respective topics.