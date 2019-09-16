Our Favorite Nautical Log Home Decor

Green Weaver

The crew at Cape Porpoise Trading Co. weaves doormats by hand from discarded lobster buoy rope. When the colorful “float” type ropes were banned in favor of a more whale-friendly alternative, Cape Porpoise Trading reeled in tons of the twine to give it new life as an eco-friendly embellishment.

Shore Thing

Legendary hammock maker, Pawley’s Island, brings color to the beach or dock with these poly Dura-wood chairs. Inspired by classic Adirondack style, the chairs come in a range of fresh, long-lasting colors. They’re comfortable and weather-resistant, too.

Light the Way

After the sun sets on the water, get your glow on with lanterns in a range of styles from Crate and Barrel. Choose ship-worthy teak lanterns with stainless steel handles, lattice stoneware with rope handles or recycled hurricane glass in watery hues.

Life Saver

Fun and functional, this life ring can be personalized with your boat name, location or other lettering in your choice of color. Certified by the U.S. Coast Guard, the ring is made of solid foam and is resistant to temperature extremes, rot and mildew. Available in two sizes.

S.O.S. (Save Our Sofa)!

Send a message or make a statement with throw cushions inspired by vintage maritime signal flags. Each flag represents an individual alphabet letter or safety message. Hand-dyed and hand-stitched on cotton fabric for years of style and comfort.

Look Inside

Picture yourself sailing the high seas with this vintage-look, solid-brass mirror. Designed to mimic a porthole, the 20-inch mirror features a highly polished, lacquered finish and has functioning hinges. It also could serve as a charming medicine cabinet.