National Log Homes Month Sponsors

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us celebrate National Log Home Month.

In honor of National Log Homes Month, our sponsors would like to continue the celebration by sharing insights, stories and more on how they show their admiration toward log homes.
 

Here, you can learn more about each sponsor:

National Association of Home Builders

Members of the Log and Timber Homes Council Host Buyer Events All Month Long - Check them out here!

Appalacian Log Structures

Appalachian Log Structures Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

Perma-Chink Systems

7 Reasons People have Trusted Perma-Chink Systems for Almost 40 Years

Hochstetler Log Homes

View Floor Plans From Hochstetler Log Homes

Designing an Open, Spacious Floor Plan

Making a Luxury Log Home on a Budget

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving to a Log C...

Log and Timber Home Show Summer Giveaway

What You Need to Know About Remote Building Sites

Sloped Sites Vs. Flat Lots: Which Is Right For ...