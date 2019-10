In order to accurately compare packages from one company to the next, request a detailed materials list from each. Never assume any item is included — always ask if you don’t see it on the list. Also, be sure to give each company the same basic specs (number of bedrooms, bathrooms, levels or even a specific floor plan). In general, you’ll find three levels of log home packages. The chart below shows you what they often include.



The Difference in Log Home Packages

BASIC PACKAGE:

Logs (some come pre-cut, others must be cut onsite)

Sealants

Fasteners

Lumber for roof trusses

Logs or log siding for upper-level dormers or gables

WEATHERTIGHT PACKAGE:

The basic package, plus...

Windows

Exterior doors

Roofing materials

Porches

Railings

Stairs

Interior partitions

Floor systems

COMPLETE (TURNKEY) PACKAGE:

The Weather-tight package, plus...

Interior doors

Window and door trim

Wall and ceiling panels

Fiberglass insulation for the roof

WHAT’S (TYPICALLY) NOT INCLUDED IN A PACKAGE:

Land purchase and clearing

Septic system

Foundation

Masonry, chimney, fireplace and stoves

Labor

Once you know what you're looking for, it's time to start researching and visiting specific log home companies to find the perfect partner for your home. It's helpful to use log home magazines as a starting point in your research to get a feel for the key players in the industry. Visit your favorite companies' web sites and request information from them, in the form of brochures, plans books, catalogs or videos. Narrow your list to a few key contenders. Your log home's cost is directly related to the nature of the package you choose; however, package components vary. They can range from a pile of raw logs from a local sawmill to a completely finished home.