Photo: Katahdin Ceadar Log Homes
Once you know what you're looking for
, it’s time to start researching and visiting specific log home companies
to find the perfect partner for your home. It’s helpful to use log home magazines as a starting point in your research to get a feel for the key players in the industry. Visit your favorite companies’ web sites and request information from them, in the form of brochures, plans books, catalogs or videos.
Narrow your list to a few key contenders. Your log home’s cost
is directly related to the nature of the package you choose; however, package components vary. They can range from a pile of raw logs from a local sawmill to a completely finished home.
In order to accurately compare packages from one company to the next, request a detailed materials list from each. Never assume any item is included — always ask if you don’t see it on the list. Also, be sure to give each company the same basic specs (number of bedrooms, bathrooms, levels or even a specific floor plan). In general, you’ll find three levels of log home packages. The chart below shows you what they often include.
Photo: Gary Saymansky
The Difference in Log Home Packages
BASIC PACKAGE:
- Logs (some come pre-cut, others must be cut onsite)
- Sealants
- Fasteners
- Lumber for roof trusses
- Logs or log siding for upper-level dormers or gables
WEATHERTIGHT PACKAGE:
The basic package, plus...
- Windows
- Exterior doors
- Roofing materials
- Porches
- Railings
- Stairs
- Interior partitions
- Floor systems
COMPLETE (TURNKEY) PACKAGE:
The Weather-tight package, plus...
- Interior doors
- Window and door trim
- Wall and ceiling panels
- Fiberglass insulation for the roof
WHAT’S (TYPICALLY) NOT INCLUDED IN A PACKAGE:
- Land purchase and clearing
- Septic system
- Foundation
- Masonry, chimney, fireplace and stoves
- Labor