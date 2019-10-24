In order to accurately compare packages from one company to the next, request a detailed materials list from each. Never assume any item is included — always ask if you don’t see it on the list. Also, be sure to give each company the same basic specs (number of bedrooms, bathrooms, levels or even a specific floor plan). In general, you’ll find three levels of log home packages. The chart below shows you what they often include.



Photo: Gary Saymansky Photo: Gary Saymansky

The Difference in Log Home Packages

BASIC PACKAGE:

Logs (some come pre-cut, others must be cut onsite)

Sealants

Fasteners

Lumber for roof trusses

Logs or log siding for upper-level dormers or gables

WEATHERTIGHT PACKAGE:

The basic package, plus...

Windows

Exterior doors

Roofing materials

Porches

Railings

Stairs

Interior partitions

Floor systems

COMPLETE (TURNKEY) PACKAGE:

The Weather-tight package, plus...

Interior doors

Window and door trim

Wall and ceiling panels

Fiberglass insulation for the roof

WHAT’S (TYPICALLY) NOT INCLUDED IN A PACKAGE:

Land purchase and clearing

Septic system

Foundation

Masonry, chimney, fireplace and stoves

Labor