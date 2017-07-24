



Aside from their rich history of the earliest days of the United States, their legendary fall foliage and their reputation for wicked-good food (and a pretty decent football team), the states of New England have another great thing going for them — close proximity.

For those who live west of the Mississippi, where you can literally drive all day and night and still not reach a state’s border, it’s hard to comprehend the close-knit conditions of the Northeast. Here, it’s feasible to travel from New Haven, Connecticut, to Portland, Maine, in less than four hours ... by car; so we’re going to embark on a tour of New England’s Fab 4 (New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine) with a little detour to central/eastern New York, for good measure. Along the way, we’ll stop at some of the area’s renowned attractions and quite a few hidden gems. And we’re doing it log home style.

So gas up the family truckster, pack a snack and bring this article along as your guide. We’re heading out on our Log Home Road Trip: New England.





Log Home Attractions & Adventure

1. Great Camp Sagamore

Sagamore Road, Raquette Lake, NY 13436

greatcampsagamore.org

The focus of industrialization of the late 19th and early 20th centuries had an interesting and converse effect: For those who could afford it, there was a significant movement to get back to nature — and that included log home living. One of the most renowned of these log mansions was owned by an equally renowned business magnet of the time: Great Camp Sagamore (Alfred G. Vanderbilt) and you, too, can spend the night in the grandeur of the Gilded Age.

2 The Point

222 Beaverwood Road, Saranac Lake, NY 12983

thepointsaranac.com

Not to be outdone by the Vanderbilts, the patriarch of the Rockefeller Family, William Avery Rockefeller, boasted a Great Camp of his own — The Point, located on the Upper Saranac Lake is a step back in time where you can experience their opulent yet all-natural log home lifestyle firsthand.

3 Old Sturbridge Village

1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, MA 01566

osv.org

This living history stop on the tour has something for the whole family, featuring costumed historians, antique buildings and a working farm. You can take in the antiques, help feed the heritage-breed animals and take part in hands-on crafts. August 5-6, don’t miss their “Redcoats & Rebels” event, the largest military re-enactment in New England with nearly 1,000 soldiers portraying British, Irish, Spanish, French and Colonial troops.

4 Plimoth Plantation

137 Warren Ave., Plymouth, MA 02360

plimoth.org

History buffs can’t make a trip to New England without a stop at Plimoth Plantation. Tour a 17th Century English village, complete with thatched-roof cottages; walk through a re-creation of a Wampanoag home site; climb aboard the Mayflower II; learn about the brave men and women who colonized the New World; and more.

5 Maine Forest and Logging Museum

17 Leonard’s Mills Road, Bradley, ME 04411

maineforestandloggingmuseum.org

The museum portrays and preserves the history of the logging and lumbering history, with interactive exhibits including an operational sawmill. Check out the collection of artifacts, tools and documents, and bask in the quiet scenery of the region via the property’s web of nature trails.

6 Baxter State Park

64 Balsam Dr., Millinocket, ME 04462

baxterstatepark.org

One of Maine’s major attractions for casual tourists and outdoor adventurers alike, Baxter State Park is home to Mount Katahdin and the northernmost point of the Appalachian Trail. There are two entrances: The Togue Pond Gate entrance near Millinocket and the Matagamon Gate near Patten. It’s a little bit of a hike, but you shouldn’t skip the unparalleled beauty of the wild woodlands of Northern Maine — just be sure to check the website for current conditions.

Food & Drink - Log Cabin Style

7 The Log Jam Restaurant

1484 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845

logjamrestaurant.com

Enjoy lunch or dinner from a cozy table next to the wood-burning fire at this Adirondack log cabin charmer. Classic New England clam chowder, lobster rolls and an extensive salad bar are menu staples. And it’s conveniently located near the Lake George Outlets, should you get bitten by the bargain bug.

8 Jesse’s Steaks, Seafood & Tavern

224 Lebanon St., Hanover, NH 03755

jesses.com

Organic veggies, locally sourced meats and sustainable seafood are the catch of the day, all served in an unbeatable log home setting (by Real Log Homes). Stop by for their delectable Sunday brunch buffet, voted the best in New Hampshire!

9 Plainfield Hardware Store & Deli

4723 US-2, East Montpelier, VT 05651

facebook.com/PlainfieldHardwareDeli

Whether you need to pick up a few home-improvement supplies or just want to stop by for a sandwich, this is a stop worth making. Real Log Homes supplied the full-log building that’s known as one of the best delis in the Green Mountain State. Check them out on Facebook for info and specials.

10 Log Haven Restaurant & Lounge

RR 26, Errol, NH 03579

loghaven.com/restaurant.html

Looking for a quick bite while you’re cruising along on your log home road trip? The staff of The Log Haven Restaurant & Lounge will go out of their way to accommodate. Homemade soups and chili, half-pound burgers and the house favorite “steak bomb” (plus a full selection of libations) are served up daily.

11 Hawk’s Nest Lodge

Route 201, West Forks, ME 04985

hawksnestlodge.com

Perched in the trees like the bird that shares its name, the Hawk’s Nest Lodge is a restaurant, pub and adventure destination. After a full day of kayaking, whitewater rafting or ATVing, lounge on the deck of this log lodge with a cocktail and lively conversation. You can even spend the night in the Hawk’s Nest Suites.

Log Cabin Resorts & Rentals

12 The Trout House Village Resort

9117 Lakeshore Dr., Hague, NY 12836

trouthouse.com

A placid lake and your choice of 15 adorable log cabins await you along the shores of New York’s Lake George. Laying claim as the “original vacation destination,” travelers have been coming to this unspoiled region for 200 years. Accommodations are rustic but well appointed, including full kitchens, jetted tubs and private porches with incredible views.

13 Sterling Ridge Resort

155 Sterling Ridge Dr., Jeffersonville, VT 05464

sterlingridgeresort.com

Nestled within 372 acres in the Vermont countryside, this is the log cabin resort dreams are made of. From a 420-square-foot studio with a crackling wood-burning stove to the Field & Stream Cabin that can sleep nine, this resort is not only guest friendly, it’s pet friendly; so bring Fido along for the ride.

14 The Log Cabin Bed and Breakfast

44 Keets Brook Road, Leyden, MA 01337

leydenlogcabin.com

If you love the camaraderie of a good B&B (and you appreciate log homes), then you’re going to love this Bay State gem. To keep the grounds in tip-top shape, the owners employ their own four-legged maintenance crew — three lovable sheep. A hot, homemade breakfast will get your day started on the right foot.

15 Moosehead Cottage Resort

3 Vacation Lane, Greenville, ME 04441

mooseheadcottageresort.com

If your road trip includes a quest for a more consistent vacation getaway, make a pit stop at Moosehead Cottage Resort and ask about their vacation ownership opportunities. Thirteen cabins (some built by Maine’s own Katahdin Cedar Log Homes and Moosehead Cedar Log Homes); a spacious clubhouse with pool, sauna, game room; and other amenities await.

Log Home Companies & Models

16 LOK-N-LOGS

7898 State Route 12, Sherburne, NY 13460

loknlogs.com

As a log home devotee, have you ever been curious about how a felled tree becomes a log home? Well we have a few stops on the Log Home Road Trip that can show you how, starting with LOK-N-LOGS. For 41 years, this central New York manufacturer has been making high quality precut packages in their mill. Stop by and check them out.

17 Log Homes by C.M. Allaire & Sons

105 Uxbridge Road, Mendon, MA 01756

cmallaire.com

Located within an hour’s drive of historic Stop #3 on our tour, C.M. Allaire & Sons has been a Real Log Homes builder throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and northern New England since 1971. Be warned: A stop at their Cape Cod-style Mendon model could make you fall in love at first site.

18 Southland Log Homes — Modified Rockbridge Model

231 West St., West Hatfield, MA 01088

southlandloghomes.com/showroom-locations/log-cabin-springfield-massachusetts

Southland may be headquartered below the Mason-Dixon line, but the log home manufacturer has just made it easier for Northerners to get a taste of their southern hospitality with their new Massachusetts model log home and sales office. Visitors will experience the unique natural beauty of log homes, while learning about the wide range of personalized designs the company offers.

19 Coventry Log Homes

108 South Court St., Woodsville, NH 03785

coventryloghomes.com







Where many log home companies have a dealer network, Coventry Log Homes operates a little differently — they have a “factory direct” approach; but this certainly doesn’t mean you won’t find a helping hand here. Stop by their New Hampshire headquarters and mill and tour the adjacent village of model cottages and see for yourself what sets this manufacturer apart.

20 New Hampshire Log and Timber Homes

456 Glen Ledge Road, Glen, NH 03838

newhampshireloghomes.com; newenglandnaturalelementhomes.com

This stop on the tour is not only the model home for NH Log and Timer Homes (a Natural Element Homes dealer), it was recently selected by Log Home Living’s readers as one of the best log homes of the year! Nestled in the Mount Washington Valley and close to many family attractions and ski resorts, the house showcases hybrid construction — a sought-after feature by today’s log home buyer. Log home shopping can work up an appetite, so owner/builder Bob Carper suggests a side stop at White Mountain Cider Company, located just 1.5 miles from his model.

21 Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

21 Moosehead Lake Road, Greenville, ME 04441

mclh.net

By the 1830s, Bangor, Maine, had become the largest lumber shipping port in the world. And since the late 20th century, Moosehead has been producing exceptional cedar and pine log homes in the rich Maine logging tradition, drawing on the vast forestry resources the region offers. Start your visit by checking out their corporate model, then venture off to one of their dealers’ models in the vicinity.

22 Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

205 Smyrna Road, Oakfield, ME 04763

katahdincedarloghomes.com

Long before it was cool, this Oakfield-based manufacturer was dedicated to the “reuse & recycle” mantra. And when you head over to their wilderness compound you’ll quickly see how. They use 100% of each cedar tree they fell: The largest parts are used for building components; smaller pieces become fencing and planters; wood waste becomes mulch; and even sawdust and shavings are fed into their biomass boiler to heat their mills and kiln. Oh, and they happen to craft some amazingly beautiful homes, too.

