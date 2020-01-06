Log Home Road Trip: Idaho

Photo: Drew Garcia



2. Redemption Rock Lodge & Lookout Tower

6640 S. Stateline Road, Post Falls, ID 83854

425-229-1454

redemptionrocklodge.com

vrbo.com/645979 (lodge) vrbo.com/1643418 (tower)

Do you want to get away … or do you really want to get away? Steve Wynecoop has the answer for both. Redemption Rock Lodge, located on 950 private acres and just a stone’s throw from its namesake (which boasts spectacular sunset hikes), is a luxurious 5,400-square-foot log retreat with two great rooms, two kitchens and room to sleep 20.



But if something off the beaten path is what you seek, give Steve’s brand new lookout tower, perched at an elevation of 4,200 feet, a try. The accommodations are rustic: There are no fancy amenities — there’s not even running water (though there is a composting toilet) — but the quiet solitude and the views of this hiking destination are unbeatable.