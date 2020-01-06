Log Home Road Trip: Idaho

Join us as we explore the rustic, rugged natural beauty of the Gem State.
Photo: McCall Winter Carnival
McCall, ID
visitmccall.org/events/winter-carnival
What started in the 1960s as a small, local get-together has blossomed into an iconic Idaho event, bringing more than 60,000 people to McCall’s permanent population of 3,000 residents each year. The 2020 Carnival will be held Jan. 24 through Feb. 2 and in addition to its famous snow sculpting competition, where artists from all parts of the country show off their talents on an enormous, bright-white scale (thanks to 300+ inches of snowfall annually), the event hosts parades, live music and daily events, covering everything from comedy acts to dog-sled pulls. The one thing you’ll never say in the tiny town of McCall is, “I’m bored.”
Photo: Kelli Lusk
1 Sun Valley Road,
Sun Valley, ID 83353
800-786-8259 (hotel)
888-490-5950 (tickets)
Older than Vail or Tahoe, Sun Valley was founded in 1936 as America’s first ski destination. The resort offers visitors a range of sporting pursuits from championship-level skiing to nature hiking, golfing to shooting — not to mention world-class concerts, shopping and restaurants. And, in the midst of it all, perched at the top of the slopes is Seattle Ridge Day Lodge, where you can satisfy your midday munchies with wood-fired grilled fish or a made-to-order salad, all while savoring panoramic vistas.
Photo: Idaho Tourism
250 Wall St.,
Stanley, ID 83278
208-774-6573
Hope you’re hungry because the portions at Stanley Baking Company are almost as huge as the Sawtooth Mountains that surround it. Serving breakfast from 7 a.m. til 11 a.m. and lunch until 2 p.m., the scrumptious baked goods and charming cabin setting have made it a Stanley staple for two decades. But you’ll have to wait out the winter to sample their tasty treats — it’s closed November through April. Ask the locals, and they’ll tell you it’s worth the wait.
Photo: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes
711 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian, ID 83642
800-729-1320
PrecisionCraft has earned its reputation for innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship for a reason. Offering an award-winning in-house architectural firm (M.T.N Design) and a total home solution, the houses they create are nothing short of impeccable. While you’re out and about on your Road Trip, you can stop by their Meridian showroom to view their projects, 3D models, SIP and ICF displays, and corner exhibits, but if you really want some in-depth info, make sure to call in advance to speak with a expert representative. And if you want to learn a little more about them before you hit the road, check out their free webinars at precisioncraft.com/about/events.