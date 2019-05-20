🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Get Inspired With These Four Stunning Log Home Kitchens

Get Inspired With These Four Stunning Log Home Kitchens

Warning: these creative spaces will have you planning a kitchen renovation instantly.

Follow this simple recipe for whipping up your dream log home kitchen: Combine equal parts efficient design and bountiful storage. Add a healthy dash of task and ambient lighting, a splash of color and a sprinkle of whimsy. Mix well with the rustic beauty of logs and voila! You’ll have a kitchen you’ll be itchin’ to use.

 

 

Photo: Joseph Hilliard

The owners of this log home spent weeks developing the perfect shade of cabinetry stain so that it wouldn’t appear too blue or too yellow and would allow the wood grain to shine through. The result is a perfect complement to the red oak floors and the granite counters, which are “leathered” rather than being buffed to a high gloss. (Bonus: Leathered granite hides fingerprints, water marks and crumbs!)

new-0M7A0420_sf_8542_2019-05-20_17-19 06_8542_2019-05-20_17-08 new-Gazzola-Kitchen_8542_2019-05-20_17-19 _V2V7345f_8542_2019-05-20_17-07
 
 
 
See also: 9 Creative Log Home Kitchens