Photo: Joseph Hilliard

The owners of this log home spent weeks developing the perfect shade of cabinetry stain so that it wouldn’t appear too blue or too yellow and would allow the wood grain to shine through. The result is a perfect complement to the red oak floors and the granite counters, which are “leathered” rather than being buffed to a high gloss. (Bonus: Leathered granite hides fingerprints, water marks and crumbs!)