Mystified by mortgages ? Baffled by lending rules and regs? Concerned about covering closing costs and saving cash? Anna DeSimone has answers.

In her highly informative, easy-to-understand book, Housing Finance 2020, DeSimone, founder of Bankers Advisory, a mortgage compliance audit and consulting firm, starts from the top — securing a down payment — and works her way through everything from what constitutes qualifying income to submitting the loan application. Along the way, she offers a wealth of insider insight about how the lending rules have changed, tips to strengthen your financial position and, perhaps most importantly, real resources to help you navigate the financing process , including a state-by-state directory of assistance programs. Together, these timely tips can help take the guesswork out of applying for a mortgage as we enter a new decade and lending climate.

“The year 2020 will be a demographic turning point in real estate finance,” explains DeSimone. “People are spending half of their income to cover housing costs, and they need to find out about all possible money-saving solutions.”

Chapters on rural lending, programs for the DIY/sweat-equity builder and reverse mortgages for retirees are particularly helpful to prospective log home buyers. “The affordable housing initiatives in the book are centered on the demographics, financial capacity, culture and lifestyle of today’s generation of home buyers,” says DeSimone.

