Log Home Additions: How to Add On

Written by Suzanna Logan

Photography by Roger Wade

There may come a day when your current home starts to feel a little tight at the seams. You want more space, but you really love where you live and you don’t want to move — you just need a little more elbow room. Expanding your current home could be the answer, and though a log home is a little tricky when it comes to additions, it’s totally doable. Whether you’re facing a major renovation or creating a small addition, here’s some need-to-know info about connecting new logs to an existing house.

1. Talk to the experts.

2. Avoid settlement issues.

3. Create a tight structure.

If a solid log addition is a must, attach logs to posts placed in between the old and new structure to address settling and help create a more air- and water-tight shell. A weather-tight union requires skilled carpenters with experience working with logs.

4. Minimize color differences.

5. Add a loft.

Adding a loft to a vaulted room is an easy way to gain extra usable square footage without cutting into a single wall, but it will require additional structural provisions. Again, talk to a builder, architect or engineer to determine the proper size of the joists and the size and placement of additional supports.