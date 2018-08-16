Is a Maintenance-Free Log Home Possible?

Written by Paul Peebles

Are you one of those people who are thinking about building a log home because you like the way they look and feel, buy have heard that they’re a lot of work to maintain ? You’re not alone. Since our lives have become so fast paced, with every moment of every day accounted for, there’s little time left to spend on home maintenance. Besides that, who wants to work hard on their house? You want to enjoy the log home life, right? Well, you can build a wonderful log home with all the charm, character and warmth, but little or no maintenance.

Maintenance-Free Fundamentals

Sam Satterwhite of Satterwhite Log Homes told me, “Son, we build our homes in Texas where if it’s not raining, the sun is beating down; and if the sun isn’t out, it might be blowing a cold blue norther in. I wouldn’t build a house here without a porch all the way around it – or at least on three sides.”

Material Advantages

“Maintenance-free genuine or cultured stone is another way to reduce exterior maintenance and still maintain a rustic look,” according to Zach. “We often change wooden deck floors to stamped concrete or composite planking, as these materials don’t require maintenance.” Zach also recommends windows that are clad in aluminum or polymer to reduce or eliminate their upkeep.

Common Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)

I hope these tips will help to relax your fears about log home maintenance. My brothers and I built our family’s log retreat ourselves more than two decades ago, and we have never regretted it for a second. We have watched our parents grow older there, and our children have grown up there. The experiences and wonderful times we’ve had in that house are irreplaceable. They are an integral part of our family’s heritage. I sincerely hope you can experience that the same feeling one day. Owning a log home is a unique and rewarding experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.