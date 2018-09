7. Give it a Rest

A slow, moist cure helps hypertufa harden and become stronger, so cover the trough with plastic again once the texturing is done. Set it in a shady spot or keep it inside where temperatures are moderate — around 70 degrees F is ideal. Too cold, and all that moisture will freeze and crack; too hot, and it will get dry and brittle. Check under the plastic occasionally, and if the trough is faded in color or feels really dry, use a spray bottle to mist it before covering it back up. After a month, you can uncover and start using your trough.



Portland cement has a slightly higher pH but it shouldn’t be a big deal for the plants. If you’re concerned about that, you can let the trough sit outside to get rained on or hose it down daily for a couple more months to be sure the lime has washed away.