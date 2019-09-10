How to Choose a Stain for Your Log Home

Though the way the shade of stain makes your log home look is a major consideration, there’s more to selecting a stain than meets the eye. In addition to wanting to make sure you choose the right color, you’ll also want to pick a product that performs to your expectations, both in terms of initial application and future touch-ups. Also, consumers have become more conscientious about environmental issues and actively opt for eco-friendly options . But for most, longevity is just as important as going green.

First and foremost, make sure the wood is clean and ready to absorb or adhere with any product you select. Next, you need to follow the manufacturer’s application recommendations to the letter, whether you apply via pump or brush. Once you choose a brand , it’s important to stick with that brand (unless you plan to remove the original product and start from scratch). Most manufacturers have designed their products as a system, and venturing outside of those parameters can hinder products from working as effectively as they should.

And, one log home staining rule you should never overlook: Always choose a stain that’s designed for log home application. Logs need to breathe and allow moisture to escape from the wood fibers. Paints and stains that aren’t specifically intended for log homes may prevent this natural process, damaging the wood and causing you a whole host of maintenance headaches down the road. When selecting a finish for your log home, be smart from the start, and you’re sure to be satisfied in the long run.

Log Home Stain Guide

When it comes to log home planning, the stain color you choose is as much a design element as how you orient your kitchen or where you place your master bedroom. Fortunately, there’s a huge range of color options from which to choose, from classic honey brown to rustic-modern gray. It’s important to be able to convey the shade you’re seeking when you speak with a log home producer or supply store. Use this primer as your guide.

HONEY / GOLD Honey has been the quintessential log home hue for decades. It offers enough pigment so that the walls have color but is light enough for the wood grain to shine through. It’s also one of those shades that adapts well to a variety of log home motifs and harmonizes with a wide array of color palettes.

GRAY / WHITE / GREEN In recent years, gray-and-white color schemes have really taken hold of homeowners’ hearts, and it’s no different in the log home world. Light, silvery gray has become a very trendy stain hue for both interiors and exteriors; and white, which had a small following nearly two decades ago, has seen a resurgence in popularity. Want a twist on this trend? Consider a shade of sage green, which combines the appeal of gray’s silver undertones with a subtle hint of color.

AUBURN / RED The natural appeal of wood can be enhanced by the ruddy brown color of auburn stain. The warm undertones create an inviting glow and give a home a very cabin-in-the woods feel. (This shade looks particularly beautiful in a twilight snowfall.) For a farmhouse feel, lighten the auburn tone to a brighter, almost barn-like red.

ASH Depending on your log species’ inherent color, you may want to keep the tone as light and natural as possible, but it’s important to still protect the wood. An ash stain shade may be the ticket. The color provides a clean, contemporary vibe in the spirit of Scandinavian architecture and is perfect for a modern log cabin.

DARK BROWN

Logs finished in a shade of deep chocolate brown imply richness and elegance, lending themselves to anything from a refined mountain aesthetic to historical references to the Great Camps of the Adirondacks. White bands of chinking really pop between the dark log courses, enabling them to become a design element in addition to a log home sealant. More on Stains from Log Home Living: Log Home Stain Removal: What You Need to Know

