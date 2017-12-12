How to Add Groundcover to Your Log Home Yard

Photography by
Joseph Hilliard
When it comes to log home properties, large swaths of lawn look pretty in pictures, but aren’t realistic for every homeowner. Not only will you spend hours upon hours mowing, you also may fight patchy growth thanks to an abundance of trees providing spotty sunshine and shade.
A better approach may be to add some groundcover in the mix. These are low-growing plants that spread horizontally instead of vertically, as well as mulch or gravel. Using groundcover is especially helpful for protecting your soil from erosion, minimizing the effects of drought and blocking weed growth. See also 3 Flowers to Plant for Winter Now
Here are some suggestions for how to use groundcover in ways that are affordable, appealing and, best of all, easy to maintain.
3 Ways to Add Groundcover
- Around trees: You’ll have the benefit of getting green plants or mulch at the base of your trees and eliminating bare spots or hard-to-mow areas, especially over large roots. You’ll also be providing weed control there.
- On slopes: Mowing on a hill can be a pain — literally — and you may not want to place bushes in the area if it blocks your view. Plant-based groundcover provides good coverage with no maintenance.
- Alongside driveways. This is a particularly good option on tree-lined drives where mowing is nearly impossible, or on long driveways where shrubs would impact visibility.
When deciding where to place your groundcover plants, keep in mind that they may spread, depending on variety. That means if you don’t want walkways and patio areas to be overwhelmed, choose groundcover options that tend to stay contained.
You also can make the areas pop with color by opting for plants like sedum, coleus, blue star creeper, creeping thyme or moss rose (see slideshow below).
One major caveat that’s especially important to log home owners: Don’t place groundcover plants or mulch alongside your log walls or wooden outbuildings. This can increase the moisture retention level in the area, which may damage structures and even attract insects
— especially the kind that snacks on damp wood. See also Made in the Shade: Plants
But strategic placement in other areas can bring more visual interest to your property, and let you enjoy far more non-mowing time.
5 Groundcover Plants
Previous
Next
Sedum
This vibrant perennial is often described as having “fleshy” foliage. Star-shaped flowerets are bunched tightly together for a lush look. There are varieties of sedum that grow upright, so be sure to seek groundcover options.
Coleus
Colorful coleus is a perennial in hardiness zones 10-11; an annual in cooler climates. It’s neon leaves definitely make it stand out from the crowd. A word of caution: Though safe for people, the oils in the plant can be toxic to pets.
Blue Star Creeper
It may look dainty, but blue star creeper is one hardy plant. It grows only 3 inches high in everything from full sun to shade and it tolerates foot traffic like a champ.
Creeping Thyme
A hardy evergreen suitable for log home owners in Maine through California, creeping thyme will grow in low, dense mats and fill in quickly.
Moss Rose
Also called portulaca, moss rose is not only vibrant and beautiful, it’s durable. Blooms come in shades of rose, purple, yellow, white, orange and red. Growing 4 to 6 inches in height, it’s a little taller than other groundcover, but it spreads well.
Sedum
This vibrant perennial is often described as having “fleshy” foliage. Star-shaped flowerets are bunched tightly together for a lush look. There are varieties of sedum that grow upright, so be sure to seek groundcover options.