How Log Home Construction is Different From Covential Building Methods

Photo Credit: James Ray Spahn

Log homes aren’t just distinctive by the way they look, they also stand out for how they’re built. In a conventional house, the weight is supported vertically, but a log home’s structural support comes horizontally, with the load of the house resting almost entirely on its perimeter log walls. It’s critical that they be built to precision. This is known as the joinery system.

There are many different horizontal interface designs to account for the natural tendency of logs to shrink, swell and twist as they dry (for examples, turn to page 30). Wood species react differently during their seasoning process, so producers design a system that works best for them by taking into account the type of wood they’re using, its moisture content and the logs’ size and profile. One approach is not superior to another — much depends on your selections and personal preferences.

Keep it Together

Producers almost always include fasteners in their material packages . Your producer may offer more than one fastener option or specify using more than one type of fastener on the same wall. The types of fasteners commonly used in log walls include spikes, screws, drift pins and through-bolts.

Drift pins are often required in areas with high seismic activity. These pins are typically galvanized pipe or rebar set vertically in the wall system in drilled holes. They’re typically placed 4 feet apart and at each side of window and door openings, although in earthquake-prone areas, they can be as close as 8 inches apart.

Seal it Up

Depending on the wood’s moisture-content level, the greatest movement in your wall logs will occur during the first two to four years after construction. Any movement after that should be minimal. So, a successful sealant system should accommodate a considerable amount of movement in the first few years, as well as the less drastic changes than occur over the life of your home.