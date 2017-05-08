Favorite Spaces: Kitchens and Baths

In the Navy

This charming kitchen achieves the “unfitted” look with a deep blue island that looks like antique furniture.

Light Bright

Create visual interest (and a clear line of sight) by staggering a trio of pendant lights above the main work surface.

Penny for Your Thoughts

A copper Japanese-style soaking tub stands out against the handmade tile in the large steam shower.

Make a Splash

Unique touches, like the stained glass window, petite chandelier and painted mural, let your personality shine.