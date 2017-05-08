FOLLOW US >
Favorite Spaces: Kitchens and Baths

Log home kitchens and baths afford unlimited opportunities to be imaginative and let your creativity come through.

In the Navy

This charming kitchen achieves the “unfitted” look with a deep blue island that looks like antique furniture.

Light Bright

Create visual interest (and a clear line of sight) by staggering a trio of pendant lights above the main work surface.

Penny for Your Thoughts

A copper Japanese-style soaking tub stands out against the handmade tile in the large steam shower.

Make a Splash

Unique touches, like the stained glass window, petite chandelier and painted mural, let your personality shine.

