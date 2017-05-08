Favorite Spaces: Kitchens and Baths

Log home kitchens and baths afford unlimited opportunities to be imaginative and let your creativity come through.
This charming kitchen achieves the “unfitted” look with a deep blue island that looks like antique furniture.
Create visual interest (and a clear line of sight) by staggering a trio of pendant lights above the main work surface.
A copper Japanese-style soaking tub stands out against the handmade tile in the large steam shower.
Unique touches, like the stained glass window, petite chandelier and painted mural, let your personality shine.
Yes! Please send me a FREE trial issue of Log Home Living and 2 FREE gifts.
If I like it and decide to continue, I'll get 8 more issues (9 in all) for just $15.95, a savings of 65%! If for any reason I decide not to continue, I'll write "cancel" on the invoice and owe nothing. The FREE trial issue and 2 FREE gifts are mine to keep, no matter what.