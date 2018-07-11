Ditch Outdated Appliances to Save Energy

Home appliances
, especially refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines, account for 13 percent of energy costs, while standard water heaters alone can account for up to 18 percent.
Again, ditch outdated appliances for high-efficiency ENERGY STAR
models. New major appliances typically use less than half of the energy of a decade-old model. Also, choose appliances that fit your needs. Oversized appliances are not only a waste of money upfront, they are more expensive to run. Whether new or old, make an effort to use appliances more efficiently. For example, turn down your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees and insulate your tank and pipes. Wash clothes in cold water and run your dishwasher only when full. Lastly, be patient. These measures may not make your costs plummet overnight but will put extra cash in your pocket overtime.