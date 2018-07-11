🔍
  6. Ditch Outdated Appliances to Save Energy

Replacing outdated appliances may be expensive, but your wallet and the environment will thank you in the long run.

Written by Suzanna Logan
 
 
Prod 2047701412 2018 07 11 14 37

Why outdated applianaces matter

Home appliances, especially refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines, account for 13 percent of energy costs, while standard water heaters alone can account for up to 18 percent.
 

What you can do to fix it

Again, ditch outdated appliances for high-efficiency ENERGY STAR models. New major appliances typically use less than half of the energy of a decade-old model. Also, choose appliances that fit your needs. Oversized appliances are not only a waste of money upfront, they are more expensive to run. Whether new or old, make an effort to use appliances more efficiently. For example, turn down your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees and insulate your tank and pipes. Wash clothes in cold water and run your dishwasher only when full. Lastly, be patient. These measures may not make your costs plummet overnight but will put extra cash in your pocket overtime.

