Classic Cabin Accessories

Woven in England, wool blankets were traded with Native Americans for beaver pelts as far back as the 1600s and right through the 1800s. The Chief blanket, with its signature design of black, yellow, red and green stripes on a white background is still produced by Pendleton Woolen Mills in Oregon and woven in England for Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Company.
Blanket designs became more varied as the fur trade progressed. Woolen mills created “Navajo” blankets that incorporated Native American symbols. Later, these blankets were marketed to the general population as “Indian blankets,” perfect for the outdoorsy lifestyle. In your log cabin, the Chief camp blanket can provide warmth on chilly nights, as well as classic cabin style in a bunkhouse or bedroom.
Courtesy of Woolrich