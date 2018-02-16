🔍
Classic Cabin Accessories

Tried-and-true accessories will make your log retreat picture perfect.

Photography by Travis Grossen


Picture this Hollywood set: A log cabin standing at the edge of the woods, a lake lapping at the dock out front. If you were the set designer, what props would you bring in to make the setting true to life?

While you probably aren’t in charge of movie-set dressing, considering the scenario can hone your vision of a log cabin. Cabin style is personal, but if you’re searching for iconic cabin flair, include these four elements, straight from central casting.

With these cabin essentials in place, it’s time for a few choice accessories. How about a canoe, fishing pole or hiking boots? After all, getting outdoors is what cabin living is really about.

Hudson’s Bay camp blanket

Woven in England, wool blankets were traded with Native Americans for beaver pelts as far back as the 1600s and right through the 1800s. The Chief blanket, with its signature design of black, yellow, red and green stripes on a white background is still produced by Pendleton Woolen Mills in Oregon and woven in England for Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Company.

Blanket designs became more varied as the fur trade progressed. Woolen mills created “Navajo” blankets that incorporated Native American symbols. Later, these blankets were marketed to the general population as “Indian blankets,” perfect for the outdoorsy lifestyle. In your log cabin, the Chief camp blanket can provide warmth on chilly nights, as well as classic cabin style in a bunkhouse or bedroom.

Courtesy of Woolrich

