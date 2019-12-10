Reader Spotlight: An Antique Log Cabin in the Allegheny Mountains

Mark Mygrant:
My home is a 200-year-old cabin built in the 1820s in the Allegheny Mountains just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2006, a previous owner had it moved and reassembled to Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.
The view when you walk in the door is breathtaking. There’s an 8-by-15-foot window in the center of the cabin that overlooks the lake.
It also has an amazing deck with rocking chairs built by local craftsman — the perfect place to watch the seasons change.
The appliances were modernized, but the decor — from the furniture to the dishes — we kept rustic. We added a dining room, which has a hand-carved American-elm table and benches that seat 16.
The original logs, dense American white oak,
are in great shape, but a log restoration specialist helped us replace two that had rotted (a result of water damage) close to the foundation.
I love that somebody took an interest in saving this place and preserving it in its original form. My restored antique log cabin is everything I have ever wanted.