Reader Spotlight: An Antique Log Cabin in the Allegheny Mountains

The appliances were modernized, but the decor — from the furniture to the dishes — we kept rustic. We added a dining room, which has a hand-carved American-elm table and benches that seat 16.

The original logs, dense American white oak, are in great shape, but a log restoration specialist helped us replace two that had rotted (a result of water damage) close to the foundation.

I love that somebody took an interest in saving this place and preserving it in its original form. My restored antique log cabin is everything I have ever wanted.