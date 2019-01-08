Off-the-grid living means no sirens, no light pollution, but also no sewage system. You deal with enough crap in life and composting can be an uncomplicated way to sort out your waste situation.

Composting doesn’t mean just dumping the contents in your yard. Composting means you’re using a chemical reaction to break down the undesirable into something that’s non-toxic. From there, you can put it in your garden, the trash, wherever.

One of our favorite solutions, perfect for tiny homes or remote log cabins, is the Nature’s Head self-contained composting toilet.

The Nitty Gritty:

Gross empty weight = 28 lbs.

Holds 60-80 uses

Stainless hardware

Completely self-contained and portable

No holding tank means no clogging or odor

Full-size molded seat

Composting handle, vent hose and fan may be mounted on either side=

Made in the USA

USCG approved

Five-year warranty

For more information and a full list of features, visit: natureshead.net

