A Cozy Arkansas Log Cabin

Written by Christy Heitger-Ewing

Photography by Epic Foto Group

Photo Credit: Epic Foto Group

In March 2017, Walter and Diane Koon moved into their brand-new 4,660-square-foot home on the banks of the Little Red River in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Drawn to the immaculate 3-acre property, their yard is full of giant maple trees.

“Log cabins can get really warm at the top, but a good R-30 insulation between the shingles and the exposed ceiling makes a huge difference," says Walter, who also loves the aesthetic of the green roof. "The unique hexagon pattern on the shingles' tabs really set our cabin off."

“It was a great call on Walter’s part,” says Bob. “That made the living room much more spacious.”

John Harper, a representative with New Hampshire-based Real Log Homes who sold the home to the couple, says his clients knew exactly what they wanted and never wavered.

“We started with a standard floor plan called the ‘Stonington’ and expanded on it,” John explains. “The standard Stonington is 3,256 square feet, while the Koons’ home is 4,664 square feet.”

“We made changes to suit Walter’s needs, which we do for all our customers," John says, nothing that in the past 55 years, Real Log Homes has built roughly 35,000 homes. John, himself has been a builder since 1981 and has represented Real Log Homes for 13 years — experience that allows him to fully understand and interpret his customers' wishes.

“I haven’t been at home on the weekend in over 20 years,” Walter says with a chuckle. “Though now this feels more like home than anywhere else.”

Home Details

Square Footage: 4,660

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full

Log Provider/Builder: Real Log Homes

Tour the Cozy Arkansas Log Cabin

For the roof, home owner Walter Koon selected green slate shingles that have a blue hue and an interesting hexagon pattern. Though they were pricey, they provide an extra “wow” factor to the home’s exterior.

The home has both a front and a back covered porch. "We're old fashioned. We like a lot of porch," says Walter.

The owners added the 50-by-15-foot front porch to their plans to increase their outdoor living space.

The owners outfitted the majority of their cabin by shopping at local antique stores in Heber Springs. Their finds include the dining room table, a decades-old baby chair, a saddle rack and several trout paintings crafted by a local artist.

The log twin-over-queen bunkbeds are a big hit with the grandkids — a cool yet cozy spot to crash after a long day of play.

The soft colors of the kitchen’s granite countertops, hickory cabinets, and Douglas fir beams blend beautifully to complement one another. The interior finishing trim was double trimmed, creating a little edge on each piece, kind of like a “shadow box trimming.” Everything was trimmed out in contrasting cedar to make it stand out against the eastern white pine logs. The wood-burning fireplace, faced with manufactured stacked stone, is a favorite year-round gathering spot, especially since it draws really well, creating no smell. “You never see a puff of smoke in the house,” says Walter, who fashioned the wood-slab mantel from a walnut tree on his farm. The white pine stairs are 12-inch round logs, split down the middle. Walter fashioned the staircase handrails himself using aspen. “I had seen aspen wood in this magazine and loved the look,” says Walter. “I had to have it!”



Walter and Diane wanted the flooring to have a hand-hewn look, so they chose 6-inch-wide planks. The clear (sans knots) pine doors add to the home’s rustic flavor.

Nearly 2,000 square feet of porch surrounds the Koons’ compound, increasing their livable square footage by close to 50 percent. For a large active family, outdoor living space is essential.





























