Industry Updates: Perma-Chink Hosts Two-Day Workshop

Perma-Chink Systems, the manufacturer of log home chinking and sealants founded in 1981, hosted a two-day Log and Timber Home Professionals Only Workshop
in Nashville, Tenn., from January 31 - February 1. According to Perma-Chink, the workshop offers the chance for those in the industry to broaden their understanding of various products, learn more about industry trends and network with other professionals. Much of the technical insights exchanged centered around best practices for building, finishing and maintaining wood homes. The aim is to prepare those using Perma-Chink’s systems with expert knowledge and techniques to make their jobs more profitable and easier.
The event included presentations from industry leaders like Peter Miller, President and Publisher of the Active Interest Media Home Group, who presented on home industry trends and shared market research data on home buyer purchase behavior. For example, Miller highlighted encouraging numbers, stating: “Our industry built an estimated 10,676 log housing units, 1,750 timber home units and 691 hybrid houses last year.” Additionally, Josh Beasley of Honest Abe Log Homes
spoke about personal development and business leadership. For more information on Perma-Chink’s list of events for both home builders and industry professionals, see their 2019 Workshop Schedule
